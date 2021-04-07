‘In the coming weeks activity will return to pitches all over the country’ – GAA hopeful of May return for clubs

The GAA outlined how it is in the process of formalising a schedule for the 2021 season in its April newsletter

The GAA have offered the clearest hint yet that a return to action for clubs is just around the corner and could come as soon as next month.

Writing to units in its April newsletter, the GAA outlined how it is in the process of formalising a schedule for the 2021 season ahead of a return to intercounty training on April 19.

And while the GAA were keen to stress that any return was dependent on government permission, it expressed hope that club action could return in May.

“In the coming weeks activity will return to GAA pitches all over the country," read the newsletter.

"They are but the first tentative steps in Ireland’s easing of restrictions north and south, and they are dependent on virus numbers being manageable, but for the first time in a long time, there is hope again.

"Inter-county training will be allowed to resume north and south from April 19. A revised fixture schedule for the GAA season with inter-county competitions followed by a clear slot for club championship will be released on the weekend of April 9. In the 26 Counties juvenile training in non-contact pods will be allowed from April 26. There is no fixed date on when adult club training can resume but it is hoped that this might follow soon after some time in May if Government permits.”

The letter also stressed the importance of units obeying restrictions until such a time as they are removed, adding that recent breaches have placed pressure on the GAA.

“In advance of all of this activity there will be advice issued on how clubs can reopen and host players safely. However, vigilance remains absolutely vital. So too, does compliance with public health guidance. Breaches at club and county level in recent weeks have brought the spotlight on our Association and threaten to undermine the significant work done by the majority of members in the face of the Pandemic. As the Uachtarán and Ard Stiúrthóir wrote in their letter to clubs on March 30: 'These are hugely welcome developments and allow us finally to begin planning on-field activity for the remainder of 2021. However, it should also be noted that these dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall COVID-19 picture in the coming weeks.

“For that reason, it is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own Rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.' Seeing our clubs with their gates open and people playing, and especially young people back out in the open air with their friends will be worth the wait. The end is hopefully in sight. Please hold firm.”

Any return to action would be welcome for clubs who have been placed on the sidelines since last October when the GAA took the decision to suspend action after incidents in relation to post-match celebrations and what it branded as “a lack of social distancing” at games. The decision to pull the plug on action left some championships unfinished with ten counties still with senior finals down for decision.

