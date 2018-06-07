Sport GAA

Thursday 7 June 2018

In Pictures: Cumann na mBunscol finals serve up a spectacle of entertainment under glorious sunshine

06/06/18. St.Bridgets NS Castleknock celebrate winning Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil Cup between Loreto PS Rathfarnham and St.Bridgets NS Castleknock. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The first of this year’s Cumann na mBunscol finals, sponsored by Allianz, took place under glorious sunshine in Croke Park in Dublin on Tuesday and Wednesday – and what a spectacle it was.

There was some fantastic hurling and camogie on display, with 30 matches played over the two days, and 1,500 children taking to the pitch at GAA HQ.

Cumann na mBunscol finals Croke Park. Corn Nuri Cup. Gaelscoil Inse Chor (Blue/White) v St. Raphaela’s Stillorgan (Green/Red). Emily Nic Lochlainn (Gaelscoil Inse Chor) Tessa Bushnell (St. Raphaela’s Stillorgan). Picture; Gerry Mooney
6 June 2018: Cillian Clark, left, and Cillian Murphy, St. Patrick's NS Diswellstown, celebrate after final whistle. Corn Marino/Corn FOCH - Cup; St. Patrick's NS, Diswellstown, v St. Fiachra's SNS, Beaumont. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Hurling. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Cumann na mBunscol finals Croke Park. Corn Nuri Cup. Gaelscoil inse Chorncaptain Liliane Delsart de Burca celebrates with her team after the win . Picture; Gerry Mooney
6 June 2018: Ava Whelan, right, St. Pius X GNS, Terenure, in action against Esme O'Hagan, St. Colmcille's Knocklyon. Sciath Bean Ui Phuirseil; St. Pius X GNS, Terenure v St. Colmcilles, Knocklyon. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Camogie. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
6 June 2018: Goalkeeper Dara O'Connell, St. Patrick's NS Diswellstown, takes a rest as the ball is down the other end of the pitch. Corn Marino/Corn FOCH - Cup; St. Patrick's NS, Diswellstown, v St. Fiachra's SNS, Beaumont. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Hurling. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
6 June 2018: Oscar Horgan, left, St. Patrick's NS Diswellstown, in action against Darragh McGuinness, St. Fiachra's SNS Beaumont. Corn Marino/Corn FOCH - Cup; St. Patrick's NS, Diswellstown, v St. Fiachra's SNS, Beaumont. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Hurling. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
06/06/18. Fiach Lupton for Gaelscoil Inse Chor during Corn Sean O Rinn Cup between Scoil Santain Tamhlacht and Gaelscoil Inse Chor at Croke Park. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
06/06/18. Ruby Whittaker for Gaelscoil Inse Chor during Corn Sean O Rinn Cup between Scoil Santain Tamhlacht and Gaelscoil Inse Chor at Croke Park. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
6 June 2018: Ethan Monahan, right, St. Patrick's NS Diswellstown, in action against Jack Moore, St. Fiachra's SNS Beaumont. Corn Marino/Corn FOCH - Cup; St. Patrick's NS, Diswellstown, v St. Fiachra's SNS, Beaumont. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Hurling. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
6 June 2018: St. Patrick's NS Diswellstown team celebrate with the cup. Corn Marino/Corn FOCH - Cup; St. Patrick's NS, Diswellstown, v St. Fiachra's SNS, Beaumont. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Hurling. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
06/06/18. Zach O'Neill for Gaelscoil Inse Chor during Corn Sean O Rinn Cup between Scoil Santain Tamhlacht and Gaelscoil Inse Chor at Croke Park. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
Wednesday 06 June 2018. Photo: Douglas O'Connor. Cumann na mBun Scoil, Croke Park. Corn Sean Ui Rinn. Tadhg Murnane, Glasnevin in Green. Aaron Holland, St. Kevins in Blue.
06/06/18. St.Bridgets NS Castleknock fan Paula Ryan celebrate winning Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil Cup between Loreto PS Rathfarnham and St.Bridgets NS Castleknock. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
06/06/18. St.Bridgets NS Castleknock player Ellen Fitzgerald celebrates winning Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil Cup between Loreto PS Rathfarnham and St.Bridgets NS Castleknock. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
06/06/18.Abbie Fitzgerald for Loreto PS Rathfarnham during Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil Cup between Loreto PS Rathfarnham and St.Bridgets NS Castleknock. Pic: Justin Farrelly.
Cumann na mBunscol finals Croke Park. Corn Aghais - Cup. Star of the Sea (Blue/White) v St Michaels College (Blue/Navy). Ciaran De Burca (St Michaels College). Picture; Gerry Mooney
6 June 2018: St. Pius X GNS Terenure team celebrate after final whistle. Sciath Bean Ui Phuirseil; St. Pius X GNS, Terenure v St. Colmcilles, Knocklyon. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Camogie. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
6 June 2018: Joy Ralph, St. Pius X GNS, Terenure, celebrates after scoring a goal against St. Colmcille's Knocklyon. Sciath Bean Ui Phuirseil; St. Pius X GNS, Terenure v St. Colmcilles, Knocklyon. Cumann na mBunscol 2018 - Camogie. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Wednesday 06 June 2018. Photo: Douglas O'Connor. Cumann na mBun Scoil, Croke Park. Corn Herald, Belgrove Senior BNS v Scoil San Treasa, Patrick Clancy, Treasa, Blue White. Joe Sheppard, Belgrove, Red Blue.
06/06/18. Scoil Santain Tamhlacht celebrate winning Corn Sean O Rinn Cup between Scoil Santain Tamhlacht and Gaelscoil Inse Chor at Croke Park. Pic: Justin Farrelly.

In 1928, when the organisation began, there were just eight teams involved. This year, 428 teams entered which shows just how far Cumann na mBunscol has grown.

Some cracking matches took place, despite the energy sapping heat, with one of the best being saved until last. Scoil Santain produced an imperious performance by defeating a brave Gaelscoil Inse Chór 9-13 to 0-5.

Former Dublin great Gerry Hargan was there to see his daughter take to the field, while Dublin hurling captain Chris Crummey was also keeping an eye on the action. Former Kilkenny and Dublin hurler James Brennan’s son’s, Conchúr and Eoghan Ó Braonáin, followed in their father's footsteps, scoring an impressive 6-8 between them.

There was plenty of joy and heartbreak over the two days, but everyone did their schools proud.

Online Editors

