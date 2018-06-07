In Pictures: Cumann na mBunscol finals serve up a spectacle of entertainment under glorious sunshine

There was some fantastic hurling and camogie on display, with 30 matches played over the two days, and 1,500 children taking to the pitch at GAA HQ.

In 1928, when the organisation began, there were just eight teams involved. This year, 428 teams entered which shows just how far Cumann na mBunscol has grown.

Some cracking matches took place, despite the energy sapping heat, with one of the best being saved until last. Scoil Santain produced an imperious performance by defeating a brave Gaelscoil Inse Chór 9-13 to 0-5.

Former Dublin great Gerry Hargan was there to see his daughter take to the field, while Dublin hurling captain Chris Crummey was also keeping an eye on the action. Former Kilkenny and Dublin hurler James Brennan’s son’s, Conchúr and Eoghan Ó Braonáin, followed in their father's footsteps, scoring an impressive 6-8 between them.