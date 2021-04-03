‘In Clare, we seem to be great at beating up ourselves’ - Inside the Centre of Banner row

Michael Maher reckons it was around 8.15 that morning in Cusack Park when he took the call from then Clare GAA chairman Joe Cooney, alerting him to “a very excited man” outside the Cloister-end gate.

A week had passed since Clare hurlers’ 10-point Munster SHC quarter-final loss to Limerick and they’d been granted permission to train in Ennis that Sunday, their arrival not due until 9am.

Maher was on his regular morning walk around the field when Cooney informed him that Brian Lohan and his backroom team were outside, looking to gain immediate access.

While on the phone, he heard what sounded like a kick drawn on the gate and someone shouting to – as he puts it – “open the effing thing!”

Maher duly did, reiterating a need for those entering to adhere to a system in place since the HSE started Covid testing on the main stand-side of the ground.

This system had been there when the hurlers previously trained at Cusack Park in early October last, as well as for the county senior and intermediate finals and Clare footballers’ National League games against Fermanagh and Armagh.

It required teams to turn left rather than right once inside the Cloister gate and access the field from what is known as the northern stand side. HSE personnel were already in situ that morning and Maher says that the system was “a well-established routine”.

But a member of Lohan’s backroom team took issue with the arrangement, producing a claw hammer from his van and threatening to “bust” the lock on the inner gate if it was not opened.

“He said a lot of things that I won’t repeat,” Maher recalled of that November 1 encounter this week.

“He was abusive and, being honest, I don’t think I should have to put up with that at this hour of my life. I’m retired and my work in there is voluntary.

“But it was just this one individual, I’d stress that. And it was clear to me that he’d come with a mission that morning.”

Maher already had another man, Frankie Lyons, on site to sanitise the areas required for the hurlers’ session and says that, despite the backroom team pitching up so early, players were still arriving into the stadium close to 10am, by which time someone had “made sugar” of the lock on the main stand-side gate.

The story of the broken lock was subsequently recycled in one Sunday newspaper as Clare’s senior hurlers having to break into Cusack Park for their session, given nobody from the county board turned up to let them in.

This was well wide of the mark but it became just one of a steady sequence of allegations made in recent weeks, allegations designed seemingly to discredit the county executive.

Maher makes clear that he was subjected to abuse from one individual only that morning and has no reason to believe that Lohan, at the time, had any knowledge of the lock being broken.

“Look, I take pride in the friendships I feel I have with the likes of (Clare senior football manager) Colm Collins and Brian Lohan,” he says. “I have great time for Brian Lohan and, as a Clare man, I’ll tell you I’m 100 per cent behind him.

“But what I was subjected to that morning wasn’t on. And the story that was put out about it afterwards in the paper, that was just offensive.”



For four weeks through February and March, the media focus on those in charge of Clare GAA was relentless and routinely scathing, the headlines running on uniform tracks:





‘Clare on the brink of fiery implosion’ – February 21.

‘Banner disarray as major issues flagged’ – February 21.

‘Clare in Crisis’ – February 28.

‘Uneasy peace in Clare’s calm before next storm’ – February 28.

‘Deep divisions in Clare hurling with temperatures reaching boiling point’ – March 7.

‘Call this a centre of excellence?’ – March 14.





The sustained nature of the coverage was remarkable, suggesting something fundamentally rotten within Clare GAA. Which surely begs the question, what is that something?

Last week’s ‘Clare Champion’ newspaper carried a small ad in which the Friends of Clare disassociated themselves from an email circulated in their name to clubs before the last county board meeting.

The email had doubled down on allegations made against the county executive in newspapers and on social media and called for motions of no confidence.

It ended with an apparent reference to the ongoing Garda investigation into an alleged campaign of abuse directed towards Clare’s long-serving county secretary, Pat Fitzgerald, and his son, Davy. A campaign that prompted the Fitzgeralds’ club, Sixmilebridge, to write to the ‘Clare Champion’ in support of father and son last January.

The email finished “remember on Monday night anyone standing up and pointing to non-existent abuse is a patsy and simply playing to keep the man with power happy”.

Gardaí are said to be in possession of more than 400 pages of evidence, much of it taken from a now discontinued Facebook page called ‘Clare Clare Clare’.

More traditional forms of criticism towards Pat Fitzgerald has come from identifiable sources too, Ger Loughnane recently adopting a remarkable tone in his newspaper column with the analogy of the county secretary being “like an ageing farmer who mistrusts new methods and is suspicious of the younger generation, he clings to the old ways while his land grows fallow and unkempt”.

Those words appeared under a headline ‘Clare GAA in grip of Fitzgeralds’.

For new county chairman, Jack Chaplin, the flow of negativity towards the county executive has been an unexpected jolt.

“You would think that we have nothing in Clare reading the papers,” he reflected last week while giving this writer a tour of the county’s centre of excellence at Caherlohan.

A centre variously described as “pitiful”, “hopelessly inadequate”, “not fit for purpose” and “pitch like a meadow” in recent newspaper articles – all descriptions impossible to reconcile with what is on view to the visitor.

Much focus has been put specifically on Clare’s senior hurlers’ decision to train on club pitches when inter-county activity resumed last September because of the condition of their allotted field in Caherlohan.

There have, undeniably, been significant drainage issues with the field, making it unsuitable for use in poor weather. But the surface looked pristine last week, suggesting any comparison to “a meadow” might, at best, have been overblown.

The senior hurlers’ pitch has a clearly identifiable status at Caherlohan too, surrounded as it is by low perimeter fencing. It sits directly behind the clubhouse, while the field allocated to Clare’s senior footballers is to the left as you drive into the 68-acre complex. Both fields are floodlit, the grass cut at the same time and given the same degree of care.

To protect their field in the winter months, the footballers did most of their heavy training last winter on an all-weather pitch in UL. That decision meant that the field was, as Collins puts it, “in great nick” when inter-county activity resumed in September.

With their own pitch churned up, the hurling management sought use of the footballers’ field last autumn, but permission was refused.

Lohan’s view is that the drainage issues have stolen any ‘bounce’ from the field and that that bounce is not recoverable now. The hurling management did use the Caherlohan gym through this period though, arriving in pods throughout a given day, after which the facility underwent a professional deep clean, six times in total, between October 5 and November 11.

It is broadly acknowledged that the glass-fronted gym needs up-sizing, but the remainder of the complex is impressive with both senior inter-county panels having their own, designated changing-rooms with adjacent physio room, personal lockers and satellite TV.

There is also an analysis room with tiered seating and a recreation room for the hurling panel with plush sofas, a pool table, table tennis and a dart board. The room is adorned with images of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland triumph, the triumph that essentially funded it.

It is 16 years now since the Caherlohan site was purchased in two segments for a total of approximately €2.4m. The need for an all-weather pitch remains clear and urgent, but the recent media depiction of a neglected, unfinished facility falling into disrepair does not hold up to scrutiny.

Collins, now into his eighth consecutive season as senior football manager, is unequivocal.

“The negativity has been terrible,” he said this week. “It’s far from the kip that the coverage is portraying. That’s just not the truth of it and anyone who goes there will see that for themselves.

“Essentially, there’s a fine facility there and it’s just to get it finished. Yes, there are things about the design of the building that I’d change . . . I would love the gym to be bigger. But everything else . . . like there have been complaints about the water. The water?

“It’s got a high sulphur content, that’s all. So while there’s a smell off it, there’s nothing wrong with it. The water is perfect. It annoys me to see the negativity of recent weeks and I’d say most Clare people feel the same. Anything within reason that we’ve asked for, we’ve got. As far as I’m concerned, we’ve been given every opportunity to succeed.

“This stuff seems to be totally concentrated on the hurling side, but I’d hate the impression to be given that the footballers will accept anything. Because we won’t, far from it.”

Former chairman Cooney suggests that recent depictions of crisis within Clare GAA have been “unbelievable”.

They seemed to take root from a call by the Éire Óg club in December for an independent review of how GAA matters were being run in the county.

Soon after, the county board announced the setting up of four sub-committees looking into finance, Caherlohan and underage development in hurling and football.

An instant problem with the proposed hurling committee, which sought to include every county senior manager going back to Anthony Daly, was the inclusion of Davy Fitzgerald, currently managing Wexford.

This was seen as provocative by some given that he and Lohan have not been on speaking terms since a Fitzgibbon Cup game in 2014.

Chaplin is willing to accept a charge of naivety in thinking that they could work together.

“I just went for all the managers that I knew and maybe I was a bit naive to walk into that, thinking that you could get people to work together for the betterment of Clare.

“I knew there was something there (between Lohan and Fitzgerald), but maybe I didn’t understand the extent of it.”

While the other sub-committees are in place now, the hurling one has been parked. Meanwhile, that proposed independent review is up and running too, its findings due in September.



The slow drip-feed of truth, half-truth and simple innuendo to media appears to have slowed in recent weeks after a relentless month of negativity.

Specifically, the denigration of Pat Fitzgerald has been a source of anger to many. Fitzgerald has been Clare county secretary since July 15, 1990, the position becoming full-time in 2009. His current contract runs to 2023. Through his 31 years as secretary, Clare have won three senior hurling All-Irelands. In their entire history, they have won four.

At 76, some detect an ageist tone in the commentary around him now and there has been much insinuation of a mutually cold relationship with Lohan.

It was correctly reported that the Clare manager had to settle a bill for the team’s post-match meal with his own credit card on February 2 after their league game against Wexford. But Clare have been using White’s Hotel for well over a decade now, the normal procedure being an invoice emailed to the county board.

For some reason, that did not happen on February 2, Lohan being approached to settle the bill as they were about to leave.

Fitzgerald is not in the habit of attending team meals and nobody from the hurling management were in contact with him that evening. But records show that Lohan was reimbursed three days later.

That same weekend, there was confusion too over a bill for the team’s overnight stay at Waterford Castle Hotel.

A new venue for Clare GAA, the normal practice would have been a cheque for the negotiated price traveling with the team. In this instance, that did not appear to happen, the bill eventually settled after an exchange of emails.

There has been much innuendo too, suggesting that Clare have been over-charged in recent times for outdated GPS tracker systems. But Michael Gallagher, county board treasurer since 2017, confirmed this week that the first GPS bill received by the board in his time was for 2020.

GPS was only used in the final season of Davy Fitzgerald’s management of the senior hurlers (2016) and they came free of charge, the units deployed essentially on a trial basis.

Under the joint-management of Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor between 2017 and ’19, Clare senior hurlers did not use GPS units one year and rented them from LIT Sports and Leisure Facilities – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Limerick college – for the other two.

For both those years, the cost of rental was absorbed entirely by the new supporters’ club, Club Clare.

It was reported in one newspaper that the rental cost was “about €18,000 per year”, the equipment consisting of “18 pods that could not produce real-time data during matches or training sessions.”

The LIT pods did actually produce real-time data and the reported cost covered a broad range of services provided for the team including GPS, pitch-rental and the most expensive part, live video analysis, which came with the provision of staff on match-days. The GPS part of that bill would have come to little more than €3,000 per year. It was also reported that Lohan and his new management team “could not understand the delay” in county board ratification for a “cheaper, state-of-the art package” they sourced for 2020 that would cost just €15,000 a year.

But any delay was probably down to a proper tendering process being undertaken, LIT among those who made a pitch to continue as Clare’s GPS suppliers and video analysts, only to be deemed too expensive.

Chaplin says he has been startled by the negativity encountered in his first three months as county chairman, specifically what he sees as persistent efforts to discredit the county secretary.

“It’s unbelievable really,” he says. “I came into this job from nowhere, hadn’t been on any county committees before this. I’ve no axe to grind with anyone but I can tell you Pat Fitzgerald definitely doesn’t deserve what he’s getting.

“I just don’t know where that comes from, because I’ve yet to meet the man who can show me that Pat Fitzgerald has done anything that wasn’t right for the county.

“He puts so much into Clare GAA but, if you were reading the papers, you’d think there was nothing done in Clare for the last 30 years. That’s the impression being given, that we’re in some kind of crisis, with Clare hurling particularly.

“It would be nice to see some harmony for a change, where you wouldn’t be going into a county board meeting wondering who’s trying to snooker you with something.

“But in Clare we just seem to be great at beating ourselves up. We’re a bit funny that way.”