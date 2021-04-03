| 7°C Dublin

‘In Clare, we seem to be great at beating up ourselves’ - Inside the Centre of Banner row

Negative coverage around Banner hurling and the county’s centre of excellence at Caherlohan seems to have dried up after a fraught spell

Clare County Board Chairman Jack Chaplin at the Clare Centre of Excellence, Caherloghan this week Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Michael Maher reckons it was around 8.15 that morning in Cusack Park when he took the call from then Clare GAA chairman Joe Cooney, alerting him to “a very excited man” outside the Cloister-end gate.

A week had passed since Clare hurlers’ 10-point Munster SHC quarter-final loss to Limerick and they’d been granted permission to train in Ennis that Sunday, their arrival not due until 9am.

Maher was on his regular morning walk around the field when Cooney informed him that Brian Lohan and his backroom team were outside, looking to gain immediate access.

