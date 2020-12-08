‘I’m sorry Waterford’- JP McManus backs Limerick in ‘unusual’ All-Ireland final

JP McManus has said it is an "unusual" All-Ireland final as he backs his county Limerick

Billionaire Businessman JP McManus has said it’s “unusual” that Limerick is playing against Waterford in the All-Ireland Final.

A Limerick man, the racehorse owner wished his team the best of luck and apologised to Waterford for not being able to support them this year.

He added that the Liam McCarthy cup has been missed by Limerick over the past year and that he’s certain they will bring it home this Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr McManus said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Limerick on their great win in the Munster final and also on winning the league title.

Mr. JP McManus has issued a TREATY RALLYING CALL ahead of the All-Ireland final! 💚#UpLimerick pic.twitter.com/W2ibZRXt6R — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) December 8, 2020

“We are going for the big one on Sunday and we got a bit lonely without Liam McCarthy last year so hopefully and I know you will bring it back next Sunday.

“Beating Waterford in an All-Ireland sounds strange and a little unusual I don’t believe it’s ever happened.

“Waterford are in the All-Ireland only for one reason, because they deserve to be. Now, as a Limerick person if Limerick weren’t in it we’d be cheering for Waterford, sorry Waterford not this year, this year it's Limericks. Thank you.”

Mr McManus is a big GAA fan and in 2018, off the back of Limerick’s first hurling All-Ireland win since 1973, he donated €3.2 million to the organisation.

This was broken into a €100,000 gift to each county which was then divided equally among clubs.

Online Editors