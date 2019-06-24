GAA President John Horan said that there are no plans to review the GAA's funding model despite calls from pundits and the public to review the amount of money Dublin get in comparison to the chasing pack.

'I'm not going to say it’s on the agenda' - GAA president Horan says there are no plans to review Dublin funding

Horan has hit back at critics of the GAA who have lambasted the organisation's development of the game in the capital, arguing that funding of the counties stretch beyond Central Council money.

He believes that the funding that counties get through local council grants are a balancing factor to the GAA funding model, which saw Dublin receive 22% of Games Development Fund last year.

"One other factor in all of this is local councils outside of Dublin actually provide funding for coaching structures which Dublin don’t benefit from," said Horan on Morning Ireland's third round qualifier draw.

"Just because it doesn’t come into the equation of the GAA figures, it is not accounted for. Most of the counties within Leinster are getting funding from the local councils towards a coaching project.

"That is a balancing factor in it and is never taken into account when the figures are published."

The GAA president said that the large share of funding Dublin receives is on a 'per-capita' basis and that there are no plans to change the current distribution of Central Council funds.

"I'm not going to say it’s on the agenda. I think it is moving in a progressive way. More money is going into counties outside of Dublin," said Horan.

Horan's remarks come after GAA Director General Tom Ryan said that the organisation sees Dublin as the blueprint and not the problem, in terms of investment and game development.

"As Tom Ryan alluded to, the gap between the funding going to Dublin and the other counties in Leinster is closing," said Horan.

"In my time as chairman of Leinster, we introduced the 'Leinster Project' which created a model within the province similar to what is in Dublin; if clubs contributed a portion to the employment of a coach, they would have a coach supplied to them."

"That has gone some way to readdressing the imbalance that is seen to be there."

"Also in my time as Leinster chairman, we introduced a cross-county league programme for underage players because one other area where Dublin have somewhat of an advantage is the capacity they have in good underage competitions. They have a large number of teams playing at the same level."

