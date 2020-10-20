'I'm grateful really' - Limerick's Cian Lynch and Clare's Tony Kelly relieved that games will go ahead

Limerick hurler and Littlewoods Ireland ambassador Cian Lynch pictured in his hometown of Patrickswell, Co Limerick at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland 2020 Style Meets Substance campaign. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Two of hurling's biggest stars have expressed satisfaction that the GAA championships have been given the green light.

Former hurlers of the year Cian Lynch (Limerick) and Tony Kelly (Clare), clash in Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final in a game that also doubles as the hurling league final, insist they are pleased they can still play after the country moved to level five restrictions.

"I'm grateful really," Lynch said. "A lot of us, especially this time of year, we're holding on to something. The last few months, it has been an unknown for everyone.

"For ourselves we are just looking after our own patch, trying to be as careful as possible and being forever grateful we can get out and go training. It’s been long enough… earlier on in the year we weren’t able to get out. Hail, rain or snow we are just mad looking forward to going to training so I just think it is great."

2013 All-Ireland winner Kelly works as a teacher in St Flannan's in Ennis and admits to taking extra precautions to ensure he’s ready to go for the Banner.

"Obviously teaching in a classroom with 20-plus students, you're going to be in contact with those 20-plus students for whatever it is, eight or nine periods a day, depending on your timetable. It's all about taking precautions," he said.

"I suppose our school here in St Flannan's College in Ennis were excellent, even getting the school ready over the summer in terms of adapting the school, in terms of screening, in terms of one-way systems around the school.

"We have quite a large school and 1,200 students in the school but everything has been managed excellently from the principal and management's point of view.

"With that, you need buy-in from teachers and from students as well and I couldn't speak highly enough of the students in terms of maintaining a two-metre distance when they can, obviously when they're outside of the classroom, wearing masks, adhering to the one-way system and that.

"I suppose there is extra precautions that I do take outside of the classroom environment maybe. Maybe avoiding the staff room at all where possible. Trying to not mix with a large number of people.

"I suppose I'm lucky in a way. Jack Browne is teaching in St Flannan's as well so if we're going for a bite to eat or going to the shop or anything like that or getting lunch in, we might sit at a table, the two of us together, eating away, so that's kind of what we do outside of the classroom but it's unavoidable sometimes when you're in the classroom as well."



"From a personal point of view I'm happy to play. I'm happy that it's going ahead from my own point of view. I think from a team point of view as well, just speaking about lads in our own camp happy with it going ahead as well."

