‘I’ll make a decision on it soon’ – Dublin’s Sinéad Aherne still undecided on committing to the county for a 20th season

Dublin star Sinéad Aherne admits she has yet to make a decision on her future with the county and has not ruled out retiring after 19 seasons in sky blue.

The 36-year-old forward is one of the most decorated players of her generation, with five All-Ireland titles to her name. With Dublin now back in training ahead of their National League opener against All-Ireland champions Meath on January 22, Aherne says she has held talks with Dublin management and will announce her plans within a matter of weeks.

“I haven’t made a decision, to be honest,” said Aherne, speaking on behalf of KMPG, where she is a director, following the publication of their research report examining the impact of sport on women in business.

“I met the Dublin management team and had a chat. They asked me to reflect on it and that is where we are. I haven’t ruled it (retirement) out yet. It’ll be over the next couple of weeks. I’ll make a decision on it soon.

“I wouldn’t probably be featuring much in the league if I did go back. Last year, I got injured just before the Leinster Championship and missed all of that. I was out for about seven weeks with a hamstring. It’s a balance, and that is part of the decision, deciding if the body and mind can get in sync.”

If the St Sylvester’s star does decide to commit to a 20th season with the Dubs, she believes passing on the knowledge she has gained to players at the opposite end of their careers is key to the county’s success.

“One of the things that I’ve been asked to think about is that I have so much knowledge of the game and so much learned to pass on to the girls coming up,” she added.

“There is that role where you have knowledge and skills built up. You try to impart that to younger players coming into the set-up now. There’s so much being thrown at them now in terms of strength and conditioning and tactics. Having been in that role, maybe it’s something I can contribute to. It might be the role I’d be filling.”