'If you're not doing the thing right, you could let down the whole camp' - Maher's Covid warning to players

PÁDRAIC MAHER has stressed the importance of inter-county players showing “personal responsibility” in the fight against Covid-19.

Otherwise, the Tipperary hurler suggested, you could be letting down your entire team in the pursuit of winter silverware.

The growing threat of coronavirus, not just to public safety but to the looming inter-county senior hurling and football championships, has been reaffirmed in the past 24 hours with news that an Offaly hurler and Roscommon footballer have tested positive.

It’s inevitable that amateur players who work and live in the community will fall prey to Covid, with recent numbers repeatedly soaring to over 1,000 cases per day in the Republic.

But Maher, who works on the frontline as a Limerick-based Garda, confirmed that the issue of players taking personal responsibility even away from the training ground has been emphasised by Premier boss Liam Sheedy.

“Obviously that’s part of being the manager, he’d have to stress that point. And look, there is a lot of personal responsibility there,” the six-time All Star defender pointed out.

“You have to take responsibility because it’s fine going in and doing everything right around the training on a Tuesday evening or in a gym session or whatever it is. But if you’re going away from that then and you’re not doing the thing right, you could let down the whole camp.

“As was stressed to us by our doctor here, if we don’t look after ourselves or we put ourselves in the wrong company, your championship could be over. Even if you don’t have the Covid-19, if you’re a close contact you could miss a game, you could miss two games here.

“So, you don’t want to do that after all the effort and training you’ve put in over the last number of weeks either,” Maher continued.

“There’s a lot of responsibility and you just have to kind of isolate yourself from a lot of people - and let them see you on the television on a Sunday and that will have to do!

“If you want to play with Tipperary and give yourself an opportunity to play, you have to take a lot of personal responsibility.”

