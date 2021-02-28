| 4.8°C Dublin

‘If you’d told me I’d be playing at 38, I’d have laughed’ – Conal Keaney still keeping Father Time at bay

Adrian Tuohy of Galway in action against Conal Keaney of Dublin during the 2019 Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Dublin and Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

IT’S impossible for Conal Keaney to recall the start of his inter-county career without it turning into an archaeological dig, unearthing ancient and primitive customs.

Keaney is 38. He hasn’t just lasted for a long time on the scene, he has been around in a period of supersonic change.

“Back then,” says Keaney, recalling his introduction to inter-county training, 20 years on, “it was just running around in circles until you couldn’t run any more.

