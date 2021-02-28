‘If you’d told me I’d be playing at 38, I’d have laughed’ – Conal Keaney still keeping Father Time at bay

IT’S impossible for Conal Keaney to recall the start of his inter-county career without it turning into an archaeological dig, unearthing ancient and primitive customs.

Keaney is 38. He hasn’t just lasted for a long time on the scene, he has been around in a period of supersonic change.

“Back then,” says Keaney, recalling his introduction to inter-county training, 20 years on, “it was just running around in circles until you couldn’t run any more.

“The odd time,” he adds, “for a bit of variety, you’d run around in circles in the other direction.”

On May 20, 2001, Keaney, still a month away from sitting his Leaving Cert, made his debut off the bench for the Dublin hurlers as they lost to Laois in Nowlan Park.

Seven days later, a whippet-thin ’keeper named Stephen Cluxton stood in goal for the Dublin footballers against Longford in Croke Park.

Depending on your metric, one or other of these Dublin GAA institutions is now the most enduring current inter-county player.

Keaney’s two-code career began first, though an asterisk denotes the fact he spent 2016 and ’17 in temporary inter-county ‘retirement’, whereas Cluxton’s presence has been constant for two solid decades.

“But when I was starting off, if you’d told me I’d be still playing at 37, 38, I would have laughed at you,” Keaney admits.

“I always thought I’d be in and out and well finished by 37 or 38. Even with the club, I remember thinking: ‘I’m going to go in here, I’m going to win a few things, and then I’m gone.’ “But here I am, nearly 40 – and still playing.”

The first of Keaney’s nine inter-county managers was Kevin Fennelly, a disparate group of individuals that also contains Marty Morris, Humphrey Kelleher, Tommy Lyons, ‘Pillar’ Caffrey, Pat Gilroy (twice), Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and Mattie Kenny.

Set against modern county-team infrastructure, that set-up seems prehistoric now.

There was, by way of rudimentary example, a premium on decent sliotars with which to train whereas now, a ball would barely last three sessions before being replaced.

Equally curious was the situation around other essential equipment.

One of Fennelly’s selectors kept a stash of hurleys in the boot of his car.

Everyone knew this. But for some reason, Keaney recalls, nobody actually acknowledged the existence of these sticks or the process by which they would be distributed.

They weren’t even spoken about. Contraband ash.

“If you got on with him, he’d bring you to the boot of his car and give you a hurl or two,” Keaney explains. “And if you didn’t, he wouldn’t. So you could be scrambling around for hurls in the week of a match.”

Twenty years later, Keaney has no short answer for why he is still an inter-county player, though if he is yet to decide whether to prolong the Indian summer to his career later this year.

It helps that he is self-employed, that he can dot the various individual responsibilities of preparation and recovery around his work or, depending on the time of year, vice versa.

But in a year when a 43-year-old Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, when 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic are ranked one and three in the Serie A top-scorers chart, the old perception of elite sport as ‘a young man’s game’ could well be changing.

The science of human performance, of injury-prevention and tailored training, of nutrition and monitored workloads, appears to have made longer careers viable.

In Keaney’s case, the wonder isn’t that he’s still able to thrive in the current inter-county environment, it’s that he didn’t burn himself completely in the old one.

“It was Mick O’Dwyer kind of stuff,” he recalls.

“Whether it was any good to us or not . . . like, if you did that now, I’d guarantee a lot of current inter-county lads wouldn’t survive.

“All it really did was keep fellas involved who were able to run around in circles.

“Nobody was asking then: do we run this much in a match? Should the lads in midfield be doing the same running as a full-forward?

“The thinking was, you had to be fit to be an inter-county player. And running was how you got fit.”

Similarly – and this seems almost twee now – the beginning of Keaney’s career also coincided with the initial use of gyms by footballers and hurlers.

For the first time, weights and resistance equipment were part of an elite GAA player’s training, even if they weren’t always sure what they were supposed to do with them.

One day, Keaney, like the rest of the Dublin team, was simply handed membership to Ben Dunne’s gym in Blanchardstown.

“You’d go in and tip around for a bit,” he says. “Do some biceps stuff, then straight into the jacuzzi and have a bit of craic.”

That quickly changed.

Around the midpoint of the noughties, inter-county managers became morbidly obsessed with gyms and core strength and muscle mass.

Gains were imperative. Players were sold ‘get-big-quick’ schemes. Protein and creatine became part of the staple.

Keaney remembers the gym becoming “a big macho thing” for players, who would wear their personal bests as badges of virtue.

“It was all: who could be in the gym lifting the heaviest weights?

“It could be good fun. But come the day of the game, it was of no relevance to you whatsoever.”

“Now,” he notes, by way of comparison, “everything is measured and monitored. You’re wearing a GPS. The distance of your runs is measured. The intensity of your runs are measured.

“Every single thing that you do is specifically designed to prepare you best for what you will have to do in a game.

“But honestly,” Keaney concludes, “players now, they actually wouldn’t believe you if you told them what it was like then. It was just a completely different world.”