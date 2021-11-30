‘If ever there was an argument for VAR to be introduced into the GAA then this was it’ – Mayo county board secretary

The case for video assistance for match officials has hardened in the wake of the challenge during the All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin that left Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin with a fractured jaw, Mayo GAA secretary Dermot Butler has stated.

Dublin defender John Small's challenge went unpunished at the time and in a subsequent review as referee Conor Lane was deemed to have dealt with it.

But the incident hasn't escaped Butler's reflections in his annual report to Mayo convention this weekend as he reflected on a "terrible tackle."

"How the referee didn’t issue Small with a straight red card is baffling. How his sideline official Maurice Deegan didn’t advise him on the seriousness of the tackle is also beyond belief," he said, criticising the officials.

"If ever there was an argument for “VAR” to be introduced into the GAA then this was it. Players should be protected from this type of behaviour."

Butler hailed the champions being "brought crashing down to earth by the team that earned the right to do so" stating that Dublin had come back on to the field with their "usual arrogance" for the second half last August before getting "a wake up call like they had never experienced," words that are sure not to go unnoticed in the capital.

Mayo lost another final as "alas our failings came back to haunt us. Four goal chances missed and some wayward shooting aided in the loss, a loss that is still hard to take," Butler recalled.

And that prompted a topic that the secretary deals with three times during a detailed report on Mayo's season and which he also referenced heavily in October and again in his report to last year's convention - social media abuse of players and management.

In his opening remarks he writes that "the torrent of abuse aimed at players on social media in the aftermath of the 2021 final was nothing short of scandalous.

"There is no justification for the abuse. There were other people calling for James Horan’s head, others saying that Ciaran Mc (McDonald) and James Burke (two members of the coaching team) had walked away, God will we ever learn in this County?

"We went through 2021 retaining our Connacht title, we gained promotion and qualified for an All-Ireland Final but still some elements out there were not satisfied," he wrote.

"What is remarkable is that these people claim to want the best for Mayo GAA but I seriously doubt that. It is very easy to set up a fake twitter account and abuse people from behind a “mask”.

Elements of the national media are also taken to task for commentary about the players while Butler is sure that those who post the abuse would be too 'cowardly' to say it directly to the faces of the players. He is adamant that the management "left no stone unturned" in their efforts to deliver an All-Ireland title to Mayo.

"I have seen at first hand the personal sacrifices that these players have made, and it saddens me that people can react to the players in such a vile manner.

"These players have family and friends who read these vile comments and it has a bearing on them as well. It would be bad enough if our players were getting paid like some players across the water, but they are not paid, they are considered amateurs and deserve better from a section of our “so-called” fans some of whom I doubt ever kicked a ball in their lives.

"I wonder how many of the so-called experts would say the comments they have posted to the faces of the players, I doubt if any of them would because they are cowards.

"I would urge people to think twice about posting comments on social media, they may think that some of it is funny, but I can tell you it is not. They wouldn’t like it if it was them on the receiving end.

"As I’ve said earlier these players owe us nothing and our day will come I’m sure of that.

The decision to shelve plans for a Centre of Excellence for the county at Lough Lannagh is touched upon with the secretary outlining the environmental issues that affected progress.

The site, as decided by the Clubs, was deemed unsuitable for the needs of Mayo GAA. I wish to stress that the decision not to proceed with the project at Lough Lannagh is not a “swipe” at any individual or previous officers of the Board. The site is simply not suitable and while the plans for Lough Lannagh have been shelved, the concept of a Centre of Excellence for Mayo GAA is still very much on the agenda and will be revisited in the near future."

There was also praise for Keith Higgins as he captained the Mayo hurlers to Nicky Rackard Cup success during the summer.