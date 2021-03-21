| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I would love for the young lads who never knew Colm Maher to know what this man did. He died trying to save his family’

25 years after tragedy struck the Maher family, memories remain vivid of how Portarlington rallied around in support of their own

Colm Maher Expand
Paul and Vinny Maher, brothers of Colm Maher, who died in a house fire, at Portarlington GAA club, along with Colm's nephew, also Colm (7), and club chairman David Murphy Expand
Colm Maher (7) nephew of Colm Maher who died in a house fire in Portarlington is reflected looking at a framed tribute to his Uncle in Portarlington Gaa club. Also included is is Colm's brothers Vinny and Paul. Expand

Close

Colm Maher

Colm Maher

Paul and Vinny Maher, brothers of Colm Maher, who died in a house fire, at Portarlington GAA club, along with Colm's nephew, also Colm (7), and club chairman David Murphy

Paul and Vinny Maher, brothers of Colm Maher, who died in a house fire, at Portarlington GAA club, along with Colm's nephew, also Colm (7), and club chairman David Murphy

Colm Maher (7) nephew of Colm Maher who died in a house fire in Portarlington is reflected looking at a framed tribute to his Uncle in Portarlington Gaa club. Also included is is Colm's brothers Vinny and Paul.

Colm Maher (7) nephew of Colm Maher who died in a house fire in Portarlington is reflected looking at a framed tribute to his Uncle in Portarlington Gaa club. Also included is is Colm's brothers Vinny and Paul.

/

Colm Maher

Dermot Crowe

It didn’t take long for Martin Dempsey and Colm Maher to hit it off. They were already good friends when they played on the Laois side beaten by Meath in the Leinster final 30 years ago this summer. Dempsey, a few years older, first made the championship team in 1985 while Maher was still in school. He came from farming stock and played for St Joseph’s. Maher was a town boy, from Marian Hill, a row of 22 houses in Portarlington, right on the border with Offaly at the north east end of the county.

Dempsey was a hardy, no-frills full-back and Maher made his reputation as a fast and diminutive forward. But despite their differences they clicked when Maher was brought into the Laois panel by Richie Connor. “Sure everyone loved Colm,” says Dempsey. “If you didn’t get on with Colm Maher, you would get on with no one. That’s the way he was.”

A memory flashes. “We had a match against Portarlington in Timahoe. As usual we ended up in the pub after. I had to go home and milk the same evening. Colm said he would come and milk with me. Sure Colm wasn’t built for milking cows, his arms were too short. We went back anyway and milked the cows and towards the end he says to me, ‘Are you not going to milk the brown cow?’ He was talking about the bull. He was serious.”

Most Watched

Privacy