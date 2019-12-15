'I will be engaging with Liam at earliest possible opportunity' - Millionaire suing Mayo GAA set for talks after new chief installed

Bahamas-based options market trader Tim O’Leary issued a conciliatory statement on Sunday evening after a new county board chairman and treasurer were elected at a convention.

The English-born businessman initiated legal proceedings against the board and four of its officers on Friday, seeking the return of a €150,000 he personally donated last year amid concerns he has over how it was spent.

The Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, which Mr O’Leary chairs, has also withheld €250,000 until "until appropriate governance structures are put in place".

But in a statement after the convention which saw Mayo GAA’s coaching officer Liam Moffatt elected as the board’s new chairman, Mr O’Leary indicated a resolution could be found.

"I will be engaging with Liam at the earliest possible opportunity with the aim of coming to an amicable agreement on all the key outstanding matters before the season commences," he said.

"The foundation will also consider offering Liam a place on its board and invite him to become a trustee."

Delegates did not hold any debate on the dispute at the convention, due to legal constraints.

However, clubs are to be updated by the board at another meeting before Christmas.

Mr O’Leary says the only condition attached to his €150,000 donation was that it was to be used to give additional resources to the county’s senior football team in 2018.

He has been unhappy with explanations regarding how the funds were spent, using social media to publish a number of receipts he received from the board to explain the spending.

These included an invoice for the installation of 12 vertical blinds, a supermarket food receipt and an invoice dating back to 2017, before the donation was made.

In a solicitor’s letter, the board refused to return the funds. It denied any such condition was attached to the donation and said that even if it had been, then the condition was satisfied.

The county board has denied any deficits in governance.

In his statement, Mr O’Leary thanked "outgoing chairman Michael Connolly and other departing members of the county board for their hard work over the last few years."

Mr Connolly and former treasurer Kevin O’Toole, both of whose terms finished yesterday, are among the officers Mr O’Leary has sued in relation to the donation.

"They are volunteers first and foremost who oversaw a period of relative great success for our county on the pitch during a very challenging and constantly evolving period off the pitch. However it was time for change," said Mr O’Leary.

He went on to say he wished "to apologise for the negativity/bad publicity created over the last few weeks".

"I strongly felt that was a price worth paying if we were going to get change at the top table," he said.

"I look forward to taking a step back from the so called limelight and focus instead on growing the foundation and engaging with our unique international diaspora for the better of Mayo GAA."

Mr O’Leary said some of the concerns he had about transparency and governance applied not just to Mayo but also to the wider GAA community and he urged GAA director general Tom Ryan to tackle the issue.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he confirmed he had not withdrawn his lawsuit.

Online Editors