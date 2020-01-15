Joe Brolly has defended his decision to become an eir Sport analyst given his previous long history of denouncing the GAA's contractual dealings with subscription channels such as Sky Sports.

'I was very hurt' - Joe Brolly takes aim at RTÉ and reveals reasons behind TV return with eir Sport

The controversial pundit, who was axed by RTÉ after last year’s drawn All-Ireland SFC final, has also spoken of his “hurt” at the decision of Montrose chiefs to sever their relationship after two decades.

The inevitable first question for Brolly at today’s Croke Park launch of eir Sport’s Allianz League coverage went straight to the kernel of his long-held stance on pay-for-view GAA coverage.

Asked why, then, he had said yes to eir, the 1993 All-Ireland winner from Derry replied: "Well, I think I was the only one, certainly the only pundit ploughing a lone furrow on this, starting 10 years ago. Setting out a vision for the GAA community.

"I met Páraic Duffy at least three times before the first rights issue, before the second rights issue as well. He came to see me in Belfast and asked for my support. He asked me to stop what I was doing.

"And we're 10 years down the line now and eventually you have to come to the realisation that you’re howling into the wilderness.

"The decision has been made by the GAA and there’s no going back. I love the GAA and I'll defend it to the death to the outside world, even if I excoriate it on the inside and to the hierarchy.

"But you look at it – even my own kids are saying, 'What are you doing?' And I suppose increasingly, if you're the only one out there with a pitchfork, you're in danger of becoming irrelevant. A friend of mine said, 'You're like f***ing Aontú.’

"So, I see my own kids' viewing habits – they don’t even watch TV now. Everything is streaming on tablets and whatever.

"I was interested last year to read the BBC Trust's report on viewing habits. The average age of a BBC TV viewer now is 61. So, the younger generation, they wouldn’t understand what the issue is. It has become normal.

"I would like things to be a different way but they’re never going to be. I’m pally with Jarlath Burns and he’s telling me to wise up about this stuff. And he's going to be the next president of the GAA.

"I was interested in the Broadcast Authority’s report, talking about viewing habits in Ireland. It said that TV viewing in the 15-25 bracket has just collapsed by 25 per cent in the space of two years. There’s a whole new landscape in terms of TV viewing and I suppose the GAA has to rise to that challenge."

Brolly proceeded to delve into the contentious end-game of his RTÉ career.

"There's a personal thing in that I didn't want to leave things the way it was in RTÉ. I felt very hurt. I thought he (Head of Sport Declan McBennett) was joking whenever it happened," he said.

"I told Pat (Spillane) about this and he thought I was joking. We were like an auld married couple, we were like Statler and Waldorf.

"After that drawn final, I was warmly congratulating him after his nephew (Killian Spillane) had scored that great goal. I was doing this in studio, live on telly."

Brolly went on to claim that "the idea of connection with an audience or anything like that became irrelevant and speaking your mind became a no-no."

However, he rejected any suggestion that joining eir was "an act of vengeance" on his part.

"I wouldn't say that. That would not be right," he demurred. "But I loved the public conversation, don't get me wrong.

"I was surprised by how enthusiastic I was when I got the call from eir. I didn't expect to get a call from anybody. And when I got the call, I could feel instinctively that I'd like to do it.

"But the RTE stuff, I was very hurt by that. I was there for 20 years. I had dealt with previous Heads of Sport like Glen Killane or Ryle Nugent and these were guys who I never saw.

"They’d text you every now and then and say, ‘That was great telly’. You’d meet them at the negotiations.

"It was made absolutely clear – ‘Do what you do. Don’t offend the laws of libel but aside from that, the floor is yours.’ And that’s what fostered the public conversation. Whatever it was, whether you were right or wrong, that’s what made for conversation.”

Brolly revealed that he subsequently received calls from people in RTÉ, expressing surprise at his demotion.

He also claimed that, under the new RTÉ regime, he "started to get scripts … 'We want you to say this, we want you to cover this bit of video analysis.' And I was like, 'F***, get a narrator. Get a newsreader.'

"It became about blandness and statistics. I'm not against statistics. I've been taking teams at the club all the way up, we're very ambitious and we know there's a place for statistics in that realm.

"But in the public conversation, on RTÉ, when you've got a mother with young kids watching it for the fun, when you have an old farmer somewhere, the lads taking a drink in the bar … they don’t want to know about the productivity rate of Cork in the first half.

"I used to make the point – why don’t we do what the NBA do? They make a point of TV being about false friendship. You're sitting there on your sofa and you're enjoying it, this is fun. The statistics go in a box in the corner and that’s the extent of it."

