‘I was teary, I just wasn’t expecting that news’

Former Dublin footballer Darren Homan remembers the famous 2001 ‘Trip to Tipp’ and the abrupt end of his career

Darren Homan at work in Dolphin's Barn Fire Station in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Darren Homan at work in Dolphin's Barn Fire Station in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Conor McKeon

It was the immediacy of the phone call, so soon after the scan, that tripped the siren in Darren Homan’s head.

The MRI had been straight-forward enough. No stranger to the procedure, he left the clinic furnished with the usual promise that someone would be in touch in a couple of weeks.

