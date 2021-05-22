‘I was teary, I just wasn’t expecting that news’

It was the immediacy of the phone call, so soon after the scan, that tripped the siren in Darren Homan’s head.

The MRI had been straight-forward enough. No stranger to the procedure, he left the clinic furnished with the usual promise that someone would be in touch in a couple of weeks.

In the car afterwards, his phone went off. From the other end of the call spoke a consultant neurologist. His tone suggested this wasn’t a social call.

‘Can you come and meet me today?’

Spinal injuries carry their own unique and obvious delicacies. Pensive, Homan made his way over. In the office, the facts of Homan’s situation were outlined to him.

The canal that transfers cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) – a clear liquid which cushions the brain and spinal cord from injury – had become taut.

If he received another bang on it, the cord could compress. In severe cases, paralysis can occur.

For a couple of reasons, Homan will never forget the next part of the conversation.

‘I recommend you don’t play football again.’

The shock was instant. Homan was hit square. He welled up.

“I was teary-eyed,” he recalls. “I just wasn’t expecting that news.”

Sensing his patient’s distress, the good doctor then offered some empathy.

‘I know how you feel. If someone told me I couldn’t surf again, I’d be very upset…’

* * *

TWO years ago, young Seán Homan entered a competition for aspiring hurlers.

Organised by Bord Gáis, sponsors of the All-Ireland U20 championship, the prize was a place at a training session in Semple Stadium, taken by some of hurling’s contemporary inter-county stars. He won.

In the stands, his father sat and watched Seán and the other winners being put through their paces by the likes of Brendan Maher and Kyle Hayes.

It was a fine, sunny morning in Thurles and Homan senior drifted in and out of day-dream about his last visit to the ground, all of 18 years previously, snapping out of it when an older man with a Tipperary accent approached.

- ‘You played a bit of football?’

- ‘I did, yeah’

- ‘You played down here didn’t you? The Dubs?’

- ‘That’s it, yeah’

- ‘Best atmosphere ever at a match in Thurles…and I’ve been to them all’

There are Dublin supporters who have lived through the last decade of immense success that still recall Thurles in 2001 with a comparable level of affection, albeit for totally different reasons.

The trip. The novelty. The drama.

“Going into the last 15 minutes, we were seven points down,” Homan recalls.

“Vinnie got a goal. I got a goal. You’re saying to yourself, ‘we could rob this game.’

And then - Maurice Fitzgerald.

If Homan can appreciate such a divine intervention, there is no comfort in being a background figure on GAA iconography.

“We kinda gave him a good welcome when he came on,” Homan laughs. “It was probably the wrong thing to do. It probably lit a fire inside him.”

Homan’s regret of the day isn’t Fitzgerald’s genius. Or the trueness of his kick.

Dublin’s comeback emanated from something that had stirred deep within, but the need for it was entirely self-inflicted.

“Dessie hit the bar from the under the bar,” Homan remembers.

“Collie Moran put one wide when it was harder to miss. Wayne’s ’45 at the end dropped short. The kick-out that led to the sideline. We took the lead with three or four minutes to go when all we had to do is what Dublin do today – keep the ball.

“That team lacked composure. The game has changed now. But we just got the ball and we put it in fast. And nine times out of ten, the balls going in were shit…”

* * *

ONE of the weightier moments in the 2005 documentary The Dubs: The Story of a Season, recounts the abrupt end of Homan’s Dublin career, four years after Thurles.

In it, Homan is jointly-interviewed with Ciarán Whelan (the man he describes in the programme as “probably my best friend on the team”) as they reflect on ‘Pillar’ Caffrey’s first season in charge, captured with the sort of fly-on-the-wall access that would give current inter-county managers panic attacks.

Mid-way through the programme, Whelan recalls the highlight of the year.

Tomás Quinn nervelessly kicks Dublin into a lead in the Leinster final against Mick O’Dwyer’s Laois. Ross Munnelly misses a long-range free to level.

The next kick-out will decide whether Laois get a final chance to take the tie to a replay or if Dublin will win just their second Leinster title in 10 years.

Homan rises from the throng and takes the ball clean.

As the final whistle sounds, he gallops off in wild celebration towards Hill 16…only for the terrace to erupt and its inhabitants rush onto the pitch, directly towards him.

Next we see of Homan, he’s lying crumpled on the turf in St David’s in Artane, then Dublin’s training base.

Management and medics stand around him wearing concerned expressions.

Like many of the worst injuries athletes suffer, his came from something completely innocuous.

Bryan Murphy, the Kerry native who was Dublin’s sub goalkeeper at that time, floated a kick-out on to which Homan sprang.

Whelan, in pursuit, jumped behind him. His knee made contact with the middle part of Homan’s back. Whelan’s elbow also connected with Homan’s neck.

“I lost feeling from the hips down,” Homan recalls.

“When you’ve no feeling in your legs, you get extremely worried. I had pins and needles.”

Caffrey visited Homan in Beaumout hospital that night and told him he had been picked to start the following Saturday against Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay.

“I knew by the state I was in I wasn’t going to be playing the following week,” Homan recalls.

Little did he actually know.

* * *

DUBLIN last fielded a team in the All-Ireland Junior Championship in 2008.

From that side came Mick Fitzsimons and (eight senior All-Ireland medals), Eoghan O’Gara, Jonny Cooper and Darren Daly (seven each), and Denis Bastick (five).

In the middle of it all, three years after being told to give up the game for the sake of his health, was Darren Homan.

“It’s like anything,” he explains. “If you ask enough people, you’ll eventually hear what you want to hear. You believe what you want to believe.”

Ian Robertson, his former Dublin team-mate, put him in touch with Dr Ashley Poynton.

After spinal decompression surgery (as complex as it sounds) Homan enquired about the possibility of going back playing.

“He basically said, ‘it’s like this: if you get a bad bang on it, it could be dangerous. But you can go back if you want. It’s up to you.”

Wayne Daly, another former Dublin player, got on to Mick Deegan, who managed the juniors that season.

Homan’s injury meant he hadn’t played in the senior championship with Ballyboden in over a year, making him eligible.

On July 26, they beat Roscommon by six points in Portlaoise in the All-Ireland final. Homan scored a point off the bench.

“To finish your football days in a blue jersey…I know it was a Junior All-Ireland, but it was nice,” he says.

Club football was packed in also.

Never a man to mind himself on the pitch, the terms of engagement had changed too much.

“When I played with Dublin, I relished the hard and dirty side of the game,” Homan admits.

“But all these lads, they were out to hurt me because I was Darren Homan who played for Dublin.

“I wasn’t in that sort of frame of mind any more. It was just a game of ball. So there was no point then really.”

* * *

IN the years since ’05, Homan was advised to get regular MRI scans to monitor the condition of his back and neck. In 2019, just as he was getting off the table after a latest check, an employee in the clinic enquired, ‘did you have a bad accident or something?’

“I knew by the way she said it to me...”

Eleven days later, Homan underwent surgery to have four vertebrae – C3 to C6 – removed from his neck.

Eight metal rods – four on either side of his spine – were inserted to support his skull.

“I’m like Robocop,” he laughs.

In all, he was seven months out of work from his role as a firefighter with Dublin Fire Brigade, based in Dolphin’s Barn.

“I don’t know if that’s from Whelo’s elbow or it’s just wear and tear over the years. But it came back to get fixed. And in fairness, it got fixed.”

“But now,” Homan adds, “I’m fully able to perform all my duties in work, which is great. And really, that’s all you want.”

Trips, like the recent one to Thurles with his son, have brought back strong memories. There was no All-Ireland medal won in Semple Stadium in 2001, but it remains an iconic saga for Dublin football.

“Why people still talk about that match, I’m not quite sure,” Homan says.

“Maybe it was the fact that the game was in Tipp? And it was the first time we’d gone that far out of Dublin.

“It was actually great going back again. I hadn’t been in Thurles since.”

As they drove through the square in the town, Homan told his son about the throngs of people who made it from Dublin - and those that famously didn’t.

“I was saying to Seán, ‘you’d want to see this place when we were going through it. The colour. The emotion.

“It hasn’t changed a bit. The ground. The town. It was just deadly to be able to say to him: ‘you’re going out to play on that pitch that I played on’.”