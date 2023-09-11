‘I was in (treatment) for the Cheltenham Festival. That would have been my ‘heaven’. I cried for two full days. Mad stuff’

‘I wanted out of life, really’ – Former Kerry hurling goalkeeper opens up on gambling addiction

Joe McDonagh Cup hurler Martin Stackpoole of Kerry in attendance at the official launch of Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Competitions at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The former Kerry hurling goalkeeper Martin Stackpoole has spoken of his battle with a gambling addiction that left him wanting "out of life" as it took a stranglehold of him.

The 33-year-old Lixnaw man spent five months undergoing treatment before coming out on the other side.

Stackpoole was speaking on the Player's Voice' a Gaelic Players Association podcast where he outlined the grip that gambling took hold of him from a very young age and was with him until 2021.

"I would have gone to the bookies, maybe 10, 11, 12 with my father," recalled Stackpoole.

"He would have been going in there for a social element, meeting my uncles in there, friends.

"I used to use the phrase that I fell in love with it but I have learned since if you love something it shouldn't destroy your life like that. I glamourised it really."

Stackpoole turned to the GPA for help when he realised that it had overwhelmed him.

"I knew for a long time it was an issue and a problem. I don’t think I was ready to throw in the towel. I was ready to throw in three corners of the towel but I was still holding on to that one corner,” he said.

“I just had to get to a place where I was done. I was sick of being sick. I was broken from it mentally, emotionally, physically at times. I wanted out of life, really,” he said..

“I couldn't see myself not gambling. It just had a stranglehold of me. It was in control. I was not in control and my life was unmanageable. I just got the courage one day to ask for help.

"I sent a WhatsApp message to a member of staff with the GPA and avenues started to open, things started to happen. Today I have a fantastic life."

Stackpoole said for years he tried to get help for himself but could never make that communication to break free.

"It was an emotional problem rather than a financial problem even though there was lots of money involved. My ego was a barrier. I would have seen it (admission) as a weakness. I didn't want people to know that I was struggling with this,” he said.

"I had formed this identity as a hurler. Down here in north Kerry, there is just a small pocket of clubs and we would be all known around the place. Whenever my name is mentioned it's 'oh he's the Kerry goalie'

"I thought that (gambling) would destroy that. The hurling kept me going. It was something to live for, even though I was living a double life. This (hurling) one on the side was going well most of the time.

"I remember when I look back, losing money in a bookies' or online, there is a gap of 20 minutes when you are promising yourself and swearing to God, 'I'll never do this again. Why did I do this?'

"I might have a message written out to someone but I never sent it. That could have broken the link in the chain. Then 15 or 20 minutes later I'm back looking for money to go again or looking at tomorrow's racing.”

When he underwent treatment it was initially a 12-week programme but he became so absorbed by it that he sought an extension and stayed at it for five months.

"I was in for the Cheltenham Festival. That would have been my 'heaven'. I found that very difficult. I cried for two full days. Mad stuff. I don't when the last time I cried was. I just always held it together because that is what you are supposed to do," he recalled.

"I had followed these horses all my life and I felt I had a connection with them, knew them inside out. Reality hit, that this isn't what life is about.

"There is more to it than that. I didn't realise how powerless I was, that this gambling addiction had full control over me."

Stackpoole was not involved with Kerry this year as he undertook a UL degree course in psychology but he has stayed involved as the Kerry minor goalkeeping coach.