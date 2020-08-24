'I want an All-Ireland this year. It would be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus' - Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheal Martin wants to see an All-Ireland championship this year insisting that it would “be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus.”

In a lengthy interview on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Martin stated he understood the anger around the country after all sport was put behind closed doors last week, down from a previous limit of just 200.

However he believes the move may help ensure the GAA and other sporting bodies are in a position to run off their competitions this year.

“In taking the decision we did on the crowds we saved the championships and the leagues,” he said.

“We want the championship to go ahead. I want an All-Ireland this year. I think it would be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus, that it's not going to surrender to it. And I'd love to see the championship completed. And like all games, League of Ireland the whole lot, the rugby. It's a challenge, but to me, it speaks to us as a nation if we can make sure that we can organise our sports.

"I've met the CMO, I just want to let people know, he's a passionate sports person as the rest of you out there. He wants to keep the games going he thinks it is important for the health of the young people in the country, that they're out there training and they're playing games.”

Martin also revealed that acting CMO Ronan Glynn had agreed to meet with sporting organisations including the GAA.

Croke Park chiefs issued a pointed statement where it sought the “empirical evidence” behind the decision to push sport behind closed doors as well as a meeting with HPHET, though it's tone softened considerably over the weekend.

“I’m an avid sports fan,” Martin said.

“When they came they came to me at the beginning of last week, last Monday night and when I told NPHET were saying the 200 fans are gone from the pitches, I was saying ‘oh my god.’ My own sons were playing Gaelic football, I would love to go and see a match. That caused real anger across the country amongst sports people.”

However Martin defended the decision, stating the decision was made due to fears around the congregation of people before, during and after sporting events.

Read More

“I think we got that information from Ronan Glynn. Sometimes when we say we need more information, we just don’t like the decision.

“And look I take the point, you’d say we were being told by public health if you being outdoors it’s better than being indoors. And I understand why people are correctly asking those questions.

“Ronan Glynn made it very clear to me that he felt the going to the match and the leaving of the match, people coming from different households, people congregating in 200s and mixing is the problem. So what the overall attempt here was let’s reduce the gathering of people in large numbers everywhere, particularly in households.”

Online Editors