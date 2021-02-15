'I thought it was time to go … I had enough' - How All-Ireland veterans and county stalwarts knew their time was up

What’s the best way to leave the inter-county stage? Not everyone, after all, can do a Peter Canavan, retiring with a goalscoring flourish on All-Ireland day.

Eoiny Price’s final act as a county hurler could not have been further from Croke Park in September. This was off-Broadway to the power of Covid: a November dead-rubber in the Joe McDonagh Cup, without even the hardcore fans who would normally be there.

Yet, for this veteran Westmeath skipper, it was the perfect send-off: he retired in the post-match huddle.

Manager Shane O’Brien was first to speak; then the outgoing county board chairman, Billy Foley. Finally Price spoke as their 2020 captain – and he confirmed that he wouldn’t be around in 2021.

Brendan Murtagh, his fellow Clonkill man, also called time in Mullingar that day. Price is a good half-decade his junior, but he had already spent close to 14 of his 32 years as a senior county hurler.

Two local reporters had watched the huddle and stopped the duo for a valedictory interview. “In the meantime,” Price recounts, “Shane O’Brien had organised the players, and the county board, which was a lovely touch, to do a small guard of honour walking off the field. We didn’t realise – this was happening behind us. It was very intimate … I got a little bit emotional because it was a lovely thing.”

Curiously, he bowed out on both a winning and losing note. He led Westmeath to round-robin victory over Carlow, but it made no difference; they were already out.

At least he got to finish on the pitch, introduced during the second half. There was no such solace for Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan, whose end game was as a frustrated and unused sub, watching Tipperary make Munster final history.

A fortnight earlier, Cork had stunned Kerry. When Mark Keane plundered that last-second goal, an ecstatic Kerrigan was the nearest Rebel on hand to hug him. But against Tipp, even as the Cork forwards laboured, he never got on.

“Even though there was no crowd it was unbelievable against Kerry. There was a load of supporters came outside the stadium afterwards – it meant a lot to people,” the Nemo Ranger recalls.

“Then obviously I was very disappointed not to get on (against Tipp),” he adds, while stressing it was not a factor in his retirement. “That’s high level sport. Only 26 can make the panel and only five of you can come on. I’ve been captain before and preaching about being a good panellist. So if you’ve talked the talk, you’ve got to walk the walk.”

Within the week he had walked away for good.

*****

Paul Kerrigan is one of the lucky ones, of course. His Celtic Cross may have lost some of its sheen since 2010 but it still glistens as metallic proof that he has lived the dream.

“When you’re playing, I never would be a fella to look back regardless, win or lose,” he says. “But it definitely makes it a bit easier now as you get older. You can reflect. Especially then when you’re looking at the Dubs’ dominance – there aren’t too many fellas still playing who won an

All-Ireland.”

Most inter-county players retire without the big one. That must be particularly tough for the six Mayo veterans who bowed out in the slipstream of their latest final trauma against Dublin.

No one came consistently closer than our Mayo sextet of Donie Vaughan, David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Séamie O’Shea, Chris Barrett and Keith Higgins (who, strictly speaking, hasn’t retired but merely transferred back to the hurlers) ... but they are not alone.

By our count 27 inter-county footballers have retired during this post-2020 SFC Covid-prolonged off-season, with a further two opting out for the year at least. Just seven of this 29 can boast one or (in the exceptional cases of Michael Darragh Macauley, Paddy Andrews and Paul Mannion) multiple All-Ireland medals. Considerably fewer hurlers have departed thus far: of the 12 who have retired and additional three who won’t be involved in 2021, eight (or over 50pc) have an All-Ireland SHC medal. Mind you, Cork’s Aidan Walsh won his in football.

You can be sure that, whenever the new season does start, plenty more of the 2020 brigade will not be involved. It’s conceivable that several have already retired with no public fanfare. Others may decide that either the virus or its impact on the calendar is reason enough to take a rain check. And several more, we suspect, will be cajoled through the departure door by managers who deem their time is up.

Have more players quit than in previous winters? “We’ve seen a lot of high-profile retirements,” agrees Colm Begley, project co-ordinator with the Gaelic Players Association. Quite a few have garnered lots of publicity, as the trend of players releasing retirement statements continues apace, but Begley cannot tell if the exodus is growing.

The drop-out rate was significant already. Research published by the ESRI in September 2018 revealed that 28.7pc of players involved in the 2016 season did not continue to play senior inter-county in 2017.

These players were asked to identify, from a shortlist of options, three main reasons for withdrawing from the game. The most popular explanation, by some distance, was a desire to focus on their professional career (47.6pc), followed by injury (24.1pc), not being selected by management that season (22.6pc), feeling they had no chance of success (22.2pc), family reasons (18.6pc) and age (16.9pc). Intriguingly, less than 5pc identified not enjoying the game as one of their three main reasons.

*****

“I only get called Eoin when I’m in trouble!” quips Eoiny Price as he reflects on a Westmeath journey that began as an unused sub ’keeper in 2006 before progressing to every line of the pitch since.

Price is keen to stress that his career has been a “very fortunate” one, citing not just the myriad medals with Clonkill but the Christy Ring and league successes with Westmeath and the thrill of skippering his country in the shinty-hurling series. “If I had the choice to get into a time machine and go back, I’d do the exact same thing again. I just really enjoyed it. I did enjoy the friendships, particularly early on. I just loved the structure it gave to my life,” he says.

And yet: several of the reasons cited by the ESRI apply directly to Price. He is the father of three young sons, the eldest four, the youngest born last May. Over a year ago, with Caroline expecting their third child, he was on the verge of ringing Shane O’Brien to say he couldn’t commit when the new manager got their first: “He rang me and, before I even got to say anything to him, he asked me would I be the captain!”

But he knew the clock was ticking, even before the pandemic brought with it a “nagging anxiety” for this primary teacher doubling as a county hurler. “It took away an awful lot of the enjoyment from it. I was very anxious – I had 30 families in a classroom,” he says.

Why retire now? “The family reasons was a big one,” he confirms, “but I think if I was still enjoying it as much as I used to, I would have maybe tried harder to find a way to make it work.”

As he sees it, there has been a “drastic” transition in the approach to inter-county since he first started. And not for the better. “The balance, I think, is wrong. Now it’s play a game and, before you even get home in the car, there’s a WhatsApp on your phone about recovery the following night. It’s constant, constant, constant … almost an invasion of privacy. There’s no off button now,” he laments.

Meanwhile, the “social side” (and by that he doesn’t mean alcohol) has eroded over the years. His strongest dressing-room friendships were forged at the beginning, not the end. He has struggled with the transition to a world in thrall to technology, adding: “I’ve been in pubs and lads WhatsApping each other and they’re beside each other.”

He concludes: “When I weighed everything up, realistically we were never going to bridge that gap – even between ourselves and Dublin and Wexford, never mind the Kilkennys, Tipps and Limericks. I probably just couldn’t justify spending all that time away from my children at the weekends, for probably very little reward. And, like I said, for very little enjoyment. If I was really passionate to keep going, I think I would have made it work. But I just wasn’t.”

*****

PAUL KERRIGAN was just a few weeks shy of his 34th birthday when he decided to hang up the inter-county boots. It had been the longest year: on January 4 Nemo Rangers lost their All-Ireland club semi-final to Corofin, after which he slipped seamlessly back into the Cork fold.

Kerrigan has heard lots of people describe the first lockdown as “refreshing – but I was the opposite.” In decent shape coming out of the club campaign, he had hoped to “roll on through to the championship” but that never happened.

A debutant back in 2008, he always “had it in my head” that 2020 would be his swansong, and the birth of his son last April made life away from football all the more hectic.

“I thought it was just time to go,” he says. “I was the oldest there. I felt I was contributing on and off the field but, to be honest with you, I just had enough.”

Kerrigan bows out injury-free and is relishing the prospect of giving his all that remains to Nemo. He can now appreciate the great times he had with Cork, while regretting that they were all shoehorned into the early years.

“We were winning Division 1, one of the best teams in the country, every year. That’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re not at that level anymore,” he admits.

“If you look at the Mayo lads who’ve retired: when they’re that close all the time as you get older, it probably is a little bit easier to come back because you know you’re going to be there or thereabouts. It’s just to catch the Dubs once – but unfortunately for them they didn’t do it. Like, that’s what I kind of miss more than anything, just being at that top level, the team being very relevant.”

Colm Begley is a few months older than Kerrigan but hasn’t given up the inter-county ghost just yet: he plans to carry on with Laois this year after an injury-bedevilled 2020.

But he’s acutely aware of the pitfalls that retirement brings, given his hands-on role in organising the GPA’s ‘Transition Programme’ for members who have either recently retired or are contemplating that big move.

The aim is to help retirees who are “finding it difficult,” Begley outlines. The challenges include “loss of social connection to their team-mates, or their routine. Gaining back time is wonderful, but what to do with that?” Loss of identity is another danger: “If sport is a massive part of your identity, then it can be quite difficult to leave the game.”

You tend to cope better if you have spent plenty of time planning for retirement; if you have non-sporting interests to consume you, be it career, education or family; and if you were able to retire on your own terms rather than being pushed into it through injury.

The first transition camp, involving 12 players from the GPA and WGPA, was held in 2019 over a weekend in Killarney. Covid scuppered last year and has forced this year’s event online, with four 90-minute workshops through Zoom, spread over the four Mondays in February. This time 26 players, a mix of male and female, have signed up.

One door closes; another one opens up.

Over and out ... the retirement roll call

FOOTBALL: Kevin O’Boyle (Antrim); Gordon Kelly, Gary Brennan (Clare); Paul Kerrigan, Tomás Clancy (Cork); Conor Maginn (Down); Paddy Andrews, Michael Darragh Macauley (Dublin); Gareth Bradshaw, Gary Sice (Galway); Jonathan Lyne, Brian Kelly, Shane Enright (Kerry); Tommy Moolick, Keith Cribbin, Johnny Byrne (Kildare); Donal Vaughan, David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Séamie O’Shea, Chris Barrett, Keith Higgins* (Mayo, *switching to hurlers); Seán Tobin, Graham Reilly (Meath); Kyle Coney, Aidan McCrory (Tyrone); Rory Finn (Wicklow).

HURLING: Anthony Nash, Aidan Walsh, Stephen McDonnell (Cork); Paul Ryan (Dublin); James Skehill (Galway); Paul Murphy, Ger Aylward (Kilkenny); Tom Condon (Limerick); Seán O’Brien (Tipperary); Brendan Murtagh, Eoin Price (Westmeath); Éanna Martin (Wexford)

TIME-OUTS: Séadna Morey (Clare SH); Paul Mannion (Dublin SF); Ian Burke (Galway SF); Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny SH); Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford SH).