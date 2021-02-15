| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I thought it was time to go … I had enough' - How All-Ireland veterans and county stalwarts knew their time was up

It takes all kinds to be the retiring type. All-Ireland veterans and minnow county stalwarts have joined a long queue on their way out the exit door

Cork's Paul Kerrigan retired at the end of last year's Championship. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cork's Paul Kerrigan retired at the end of last year's Championship. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cork's Paul Kerrigan retired at the end of last year's Championship. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cork's Paul Kerrigan retired at the end of last year's Championship. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

What’s the best way to leave the inter-county stage? Not everyone, after all, can do a Peter Canavan, retiring with a goalscoring flourish on All-Ireland day.

Eoiny Price’s final act as a county hurler could not have been further from Croke Park in September. This was off-Broadway to the power of Covid: a November dead-rubber in the Joe McDonagh Cup, without even the hardcore fans who would normally be there.

Yet, for this veteran Westmeath skipper, it was the perfect send-off: he retired in the post-match huddle.

Most Watched

Privacy