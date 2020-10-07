'I still think we'll have a championship' - Canavan confident games will go ahead

Peter Canavan still believes the GAA will be able to run off its senior inter-county championships, despite mounting cases of Covid-19 especially north of the border.

The Tyrone legend was speaking at today’s launch of Sky Sports’ championship coverage, against the immediate backdrop of Fermanagh’s decision to suspend all GAA activity, including inter-county training, after members of the senior football panel tested positive for the virus.

"It is a concern, of course it is, but I still think we’ll have a championship," Canavan predicted.

"The Government want elite sport to go ahead, rugby, soccer, Gaelic and I know the GAA are pretty adamant and confident that we should go ahead with it so for that reason I would be confident that, yes, we’ll definitely have it.

"County panels are going to be affected, it’s natural that players are either going to contract the Covid or in some cases be a close contact."

For that very reason, the two-time All-Ireland winner argued that counties should be allowed to carry bigger squads.

"I know there’s restrictions on numbers that county panels have, I think the GAA’s going to have to look at that and increase their numbers so that counties aren’t in a position where they only have 17 or 18 players,” he said. “But I still think that yes, we’ll definitely have a championship, it’ll definitely go ahead."

More specifically on the unfolding situation in Fermanagh, their former manager commented: "That’s back to my previous point. If county panels are limited in terms of numbers, then in a case like that they’re going to be severely hit.

"I know up here that the GAA and the county finals have been getting a ‘quare’ bit of flack regarding the amount of coronavirus cases that have resulted on the back of that.

"But as far as I’m aware, the issue in Fermanagh has arisen from lads coming back from college, coming back from Belfast. I think a lot of people are ignoring or maybe it’s going unnoticed that a serious amount of cases have arisen and have stemmed from students coming back from college.

"It’s crazy, I know in most cases it’s blended … the universities are undertaking blended learning or remote learning, but there’s still one in particular (that) appear to be adamant and are sticking to face-to-face learning and there’s a lot of students going up to Belfast, staying up there and coming down at the weekends again.

"And the cases up around Belfast and the university area are very high so as well as the issues arising out of county finals, the issue of students up at university needs to be looked at as well and that’s out of the GAA’s hands, of course."

Canavan was unsure how many Fermanagh players are directly impacted.

"I’m not too sure of the numbers, is it five or six players they’re down at the minute? Yeah, so you could have five or six players out through injury, out through suspension," he pointed out.

"I think county managers are going to have to expect that there’s going to be … I know in Tyrone, maybe there was one or two players isolating.

"I don’t think there was any players in County Down that were affected. Obviously in Armagh there were five or six and they were forced to stop their training. Look, it’s far from ideal but with whatever players they (Fermanagh) have, I still expect that they’re going to be participating in the National League."

Online Editors