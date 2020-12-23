'I said to myself, 'If they bury this we're in a replay and I'm available.' It took years to admit that'

The clock was ticking down to the conclusion of the 2001 All-Ireland hurling final when Kevin Broderick breached a gap in the Tipperary defence and found himself careering towards Brendan Cummins.

The flying Galway forward had been finding those gaps all afternoon but this presented a real shot at salvation in a time of need.

In the Tipperary dugout, Brian O’Meara found himself making a quick calculation. And he didn’t feel particularly comfortable with what was coming over him. For once he wanted to see Cummins beaten!

“I’ll always remember wishing for him to bury it,” recalls O’Meara now, over 19 years later. “I said to myself, ‘If he buries this we’re in a replay next Saturday and I’m available.’ It took years to admit that now, I can tell you.”

Such a strange emotion was borne of the frustration O’Meara had felt for the previous three weeks since his sending-off, along with Wexford’s Liam Dunne, in the All-Ireland semi-final replay.

Even Dunne, in testimony to a subsequent Games Administration Committee (GAC) meeting where O’Meara and Tipperary had taken a case to rescind the original decision, appealed for leniency on the basis of such minimal force used by both in an exchange seen by a linesman.

By general consensus, the Mullinahone man was the victim of a sporting injustice that could cost him what was ultimately his last tilt at All-Ireland final glory as a player, having lost a final four years earlier.

Escaped

But on the Monday night before the final that GAC gathering ruled that the referee’s decision, in this case, was final and O’Meara was out. Only one player since, Waterford’s Conor Gleeson, has missed an All-Ireland final on a disciplinary charge; quite a few more have escaped it.

“There was a real sense of injustice and a media drive, in terms of ‘this man can’t miss the All-Ireland’. When I look back on it now, I shouldn’t have been as hopeful in retrospect. They say, ‘No, you’re not playing’, you get the phone call from Nicky (English, Tipperary manager), ‘Brianer, they’ve rejected it, it’s over.’

By then O’Meara was 29, already eight years on the Tipperary squad and “acutely aware that the years were slipping by”,

“You’re coming through an era where teams weren’t winning All-Irelands back-to-back regularly, I vividly remember at the time everyone thinking no one will ever win a back-to-back again, it’s gone so semi-professional. You are aware of all that. The realisation then that you are not playing,” he reflects.

“We had been throwing around the idea of an injunction. Numerous solicitors contacted me about offering their services. I remember discussing it with Nicky, we had a quick chat with the county board and it was apparent the board would, under no circumstances, consider it. Con Hogan was chairman at the time and it was just a ‘no’.

“And then you realise that you are putting everyone, particularly the management team, in an awful position if you plough on here. So I sat down with Nicky and it became very apparent that I am going to have to suck it up.”

English sought to integrate him as much as he could that week but O’Meara felt reluctant.

“I trained away for the entire period up to it (the GAC meeting). For the last two sessions Nicky wanted me to stay coming in, stay togging out. I said, ‘I’ll come in but I can’t train, I can’t put the gear on me.’ I don’t know, I just couldn’t do it. I remember having a chat with the lads on the Thursday night before in the huddle, saying a few words. Can’t even remember what I said but I think it was, ‘Seize the moment because the moment might never come again’. That was the way I was feeling about it. And for me, it didn’t.”

He had been a young Lar Corbett’s ‘chaperone’ for the year and on that weekend too when Lar delivered his best performance, whipping over two points.

“The player that was Lar at that stage and the player that finished up, you wouldn’t recognise them. When Lar started off he didn’t have a whole lot of confidence and was very withdrawn. Now, I get on very well with him and I had been assigned to him for the year so we had roomed the whole way up along.

“He was actually moving out to my position that weekend, we were having little chats about playing wing-forward. I remember emphasising how it would suit him because he had speed to burn. ‘It’s just going to suit you Lar, it’s going to suit you’. And (his performance) was one of my highlights of the day.”

English gave him his pass to gain pitch access in the knowledge that a ‘passless bainisteoir’ would never be refused entry on such a big day and O’Meara got to stand in for the squad photograph.

“The small little things that register with you, as you walk away and the team line up and you go, ‘Oh, I’m not part of that photo, the first 15.”

But other sentiments quickly brought him around, the suited players, excess squad members, walking up to take their seats in the stands, the other substitutes who, like him, wouldn’t be seeing action.

When the game ended and Tipperary were champions for the first time in 10 years, O’Meara celebrated like the rest and for a few days after, any personal pain was suitably numbed.

Pain

But, as he recalls, there was little further pain for him but more for his family.

“A lot of people spoke to me about it for years as though it was a death in the family. It’s not a death in the family. As time went on the big disappointment for me was for my parents as opposed to myself. My father John died in 2002 and that was a real sickener because he was devastated more than I was that I had missed the final. I was working towards trying to get back, then he died suddenly in April. It took the wind out of my sails.”

Mullinahone won the county title that year and O’Meara was Tipperary captain in 2003 but by 2004 he was gone and with it the chance to retrace missed steps three years earlier.

* * * * *

Martin Shovlin can still see the ball soaring towards him through a dusky Donegal sky three days before the county’s first All-Ireland senior football final appearance in 1992.

They’d come unstuck as a county in four previous semi-finals but now, with that burden lifted, confidence was soaring and evident in the giddy post-training kick-around some of the players were engaged in as light faded at the Donegal town venue where they were making final preparations.

As Shovlin recalls, it was trying to avoid contact with others in pursuit of the ball flying in their direction that caused him to turn his neck so sharply as to damage it sufficiently to keep him from participating in a game he had his heart set on for much of his 31 years up to that point. Everything he had striven for was in jeopardy now.

“We had been messing about afterwards, chatting, kicking balls in and out to goals, a good crowd out watching it,” the Dunkineely man recalls.

“I was going to catch a ball, you could see one or two fellas coming to meet it and I said, ‘F*** it, I’m not going to get hurt now’ so I turned and whatever way I did it I got the wildest pain in the side of my neck.”

Martin Shovlin of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning panel being honoured during the 2017 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Martin Shovlin of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning panel being honoured during the 2017 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

For every second of every minute after that, the pain and its consequences lived with Shovlin until 3.30 that Sunday afternoon when referee Tommy Sugrue threw the ball in.

A trip to a physio in Donegal, a visit from a Mater-based surgeon that Donegal manager Brian McEniff was acquainted with when they arrived in Dublin for the weekend, injections and finally a fitness test in Finnstown House in Lucan where his worst fears were cemented. “Every time I stooped to pick up a ball there was a wild, severe pain, a dart. I knew at that stage, that was it,” he reflects.

The game became a “blur” before him. “You’re watching it but you didn’t see it, if you know what I mean. It was all surreal. After everything you strived for, for years and years.

“The first team from the county to get to an All-Ireland final and you are picked on the team, not to turn out that day. The semi-final had been unbelievable with the crowd, walking behind the band, it was brilliant. I can only imagine what the final would have been like.

“To me, I didn’t win an All-Ireland. Even to this day, you think about it, you wonder, ‘How would I have played that day?’ It goes through your head for years after.

“Time was against that team. If the back-door system had been in operation at that time, I think we would have won more. We contested five Ulster finals on the trot. But our team was getting on, most were around 28, 29, 30.”

Almost three decades on, Shovlin was still answering his club, Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely, when the call came for reserve matches last year.

“So did my brother Colm. I was 58, gone 59 now, he’s a year older. The way it is with us in Donegal there is a lot of travelling to games, a lot of boys don’t bother travelling because it is too far. So they ring the reliables to make up a team.”

* * * * *

For years after, he would catch the mock wailing in his ear, subtle but loud enough to get the message home.

Seán Flood’s tearful speech to his Wexford colleagues in the Stillorgan Park Hotel on the morning of the 1996 All-Ireland final was portrayed as an emotional spur, telling last words as they left the room to head to Croke Park.

Ruled out after breaking a bone in the leg, something that hadn’t been properly diagnosed at the time, Flood chimed with a simple message that has so much resonance today.

Flood’s lineage to Wexford’s past made his verbal contribution that bit more important to those listening as he was Tim’s son, providing a link back to the great team of the 1950s and early 1960s that won three All-Ireland titles (1955, 1956, 1960). Missing out was hard and Flood broke down as he emptied himself of those few words.

It was held up as one of the moments of a momentous day but, 24 years on, Flood admits that it followed him around Wexford club fields for years after, sympathy for his plight long since evaporated.

“In championship matches after that, I’d have got opponents pretending to cry, trying to mimic me saying aloud, ‘Oh I missed the All-Ireland.’ That happened to me several times. You know the way lads would be saying stuff,” he recalls.

“I remember my sister saying to me that it will hit me when you least expect it. I was going up to the match, everything was grand. Then, when we were in the hotel and I was asked to say a few words, that’s when it really hit me.

“It’s kind of relevant to today because what I said was more or less, ‘You don’t realise what you have until it is taken away’ and I think with the way the country is at present, it’s the same thing. People going around saying they are bored and have nothing to do now. They realise they had everything to do, they just didn’t know what to pick.”

Sean Flood in his playing days with Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sean Flood in his playing days with Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Flood had been a key part of Wexford’s progress to that year’s All-Ireland, detailing to track players like DJ Carey and Johnny Dooley when they met Kilkenny and Offaly earlier in the campaign. Late on in the All-Ireland semi-final he chased for a ball with a Galway opponent, got there late, too late, as his opponent made connection with the ball, catching Flood’s shin on the follow-through.

“I had a bad ankle on one side and I used to wear shin guards, I had no shin guard on one of my legs and that’s the one that got hit. I didn’t realise until after that my leg was actually broke,” he recalls.

Wexford had used all their substitutes so Flood was pushed into corner-forward hobbing badly to take up his new position. But he had help from an opponent, recalling all these years later how Galway defender Tom Helebert offered himself as a crutch.

“In the middle of an All-Ireland semi-final and everyone wanting to win so much, he actually helped me along to my position. I don’t know the man and I never met him since but I often thought of it after, it was great sportsmanship.”

An X-ray immediately after the match showed up nothing, filling him with confidence that in time he would heal sufficiently to play in an All-Ireland final he had been building towards for eight years and quite probably a lifetime. But improvement never came.

“I was thinking up to a week before it that I might make it but everyone else knew I wouldn’t and no one wanted to tell me,” he recalls. “I got bandaged up, got injections, I was in Wexford Park and Liam Griffin was there making me do runs and I was thinking I wasn’t too bad. Griffin knew well though but never said it to me that I wasn’t going to make it. It was close to the time when I realised that.”

He remembers being more disappointed initially for his family and his club Cloughbawn.

Interest

“If you are going to a big game and you have someone involved, it gives an added interest. My own young lad Conal got a bad injury two years ago, He was on the Wexford panel, just as he was about to play in the championship. He dislocated his knee, did his cruciate, tore other ligaments. I was more disappointed for him than I was for myself (in 1996).”

Unlike others, though, he didn’t feel that nagging emptiness of missing out so much and was quickly able to rationalise his situation.

“I thought it would have been more the case than it was but I probably got a little bit more attention because I didn’t play.”

“I got an All-Ireland medal, I didn’t hurl in the final. I think back to ’93 when we had the three games against Cork when we were nearly at our best.

“We had our share of bad luck for a number of years and I thought we probably got a bit of luck when we won it.

“The team was nearly on the way out when we won it (All-Ireland), it was only coming when we played those league finals.”