'I said to myself, 'If they bury this we're in a replay and I'm available.' It took years to admit that'

A strange kind of glory - Tipperary hurler Brian O’Meara, Donegal footballer Martin Shovlin and Wexford hurler Seán Flood recall watching their county march to the ultimate prize from the sidelines

Bittersweet: Brian O'Meara celebrates with Tipperary manager Nicky English after victory over Galway in the 2001 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Colm Keys

The clock was ticking down to the conclusion of the 2001 All-Ireland hurling final when Kevin Broderick breached a gap in the Tipperary defence and found himself careering towards Brendan Cummins.

The flying Galway forward had been finding those gaps all afternoon but this presented a real shot at salvation in a time of need.

In the Tipperary dugout, Brian O’Meara found himself making a quick calculation. And he didn’t feel particularly comfortable with what was coming over him. For once he wanted to see Cummins beaten!

