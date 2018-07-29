Limerick's Shane Dowling has urged supporters to give the squad space to prepare for their first All-Ireland final since 2007 after their semi-final victory over Cork this afternoon.

'I plead that they leave the players to focus for the next three weeks' - Penalty hero Dowling calls for calm as Limerick reach final

The Shannonsiders reached their first All-Ireland hurling final in eleven years after edging a scintillating clash with Cork in Croke Park.

Dowling was one of the heroes as he won and then converted a penalty in the second period of extra-time to put the game beyond the reach of Cork after a classic semi-final.

Limerick will now play the winner of Galway and Clare's semi-final replay due to take place next Sunday in Thurles.

After the game however, Dowling asked supporters to avoid over-hyping the occasion as Limerick look to win their first Liam MacCarthy since 1973.

"We're a passionate county but I will ask for one message, I'll ask the supporters to enjoy and I hope they embrace it, but I do plead that they leave the players focus for the next three weeks," Dowling told RTÉ Sport after the game.

"Because we've been here a number of times in the last thirty or fourty years, and this time I really hope we're not just going to get to the final to march behind the band, I want Limerick to go all the way.

Dowling came off the bench in the second half of normal time, and praised the impact of the Limerick bench as the game entered the closing stages.

"Obviously you're disappointed not to start but you have to soak it up, and when you get your opportunity, I know it's a boring cliche, but when you get your chance, you have to take it.

"A number of days, subs will come on and they haven't made an impact, and I'm delighted things fell my way, and it might give John something to think about in a couple of weeks."

