‘I loved playing against the boys. It was hell for leather’

Growing up with All-Star hurling brothers “toughened up” Grace Walsh and moulded her into a Kilkenny talent in her own right

Kilkenny's Grace Walsh grew up playing hurling against boys, including brothers Tommy and Pádraig Expand
Grace Walsh was speaking as a European Milk Ambassador, in partnership with National Dairy Council, to promote World Milk Day. Expand

Frank Roche Email

MEET Grace Walsh. Nurse in the era of Covid; All-Ireland winning star of Kilkenny camogie; sister of Black-and-Amber icon Tommy and his fellow All-Star brother Pádraig; granddaughter of another Noreside legend (Paddy Grace) who has a stand named after him in Nowlan Park.

And yet, growing up in Tullaroan, all she craved was the sound of ash on leather. Boy? Girl? Sure, what does it matter?

“When you’re younger, you don’t know the difference,” the 28-year-old explains. “I’m growing up in a household of boys, and my mam would have been kind of a tomboy - and I was just treated the same as all the lads.

