‘I loved playing against the boys. It was hell for leather’

MEET Grace Walsh. Nurse in the era of Covid; All-Ireland winning star of Kilkenny camogie; sister of Black-and-Amber icon Tommy and his fellow All-Star brother Pádraig; granddaughter of another Noreside legend (Paddy Grace) who has a stand named after him in Nowlan Park.

And yet, growing up in Tullaroan, all she craved was the sound of ash on leather. Boy? Girl? Sure, what does it matter?

“When you’re younger, you don’t know the difference,” the 28-year-old explains. “I’m growing up in a household of boys, and my mam would have been kind of a tomboy - and I was just treated the same as all the lads.

“It was just hell for leather, it didn’t matter who you were up against. I loved playing against the boys … I just loved it because you could be as rough as you want! But the boys didn’t treat me any differently either.”

Did it make her a better player?

“I definitely would say it made me tougher, because I played up with Tullaroan boys up until U-16. You had to put in an extra bit of effort sometimes with the boys because they are physically stronger, in general, so I’d say it would have toughened me up a lot. Growing up through the years and playing camogie, both with Tullaroan and inter-county underage, I’d no fear against anyone.”

There was the occasional disparaging remark from male opponents who railed at the notion of “marking a girl”, maybe because they were afraid to hit her, while others “would be laughing” and telling teammates they were going to have a field day.

“But that really would have spurred me on. I wouldn’t have said anything, but I would have absolutely given it everything to outplay them in that game. And, you know, sometimes it’s mind over matter ... ”

Mind over matter: a compelling trait familiar to everyone who has watched Tommy Walsh achieve greatness on the most celebrated Kilkenny team of all; or who has watched Pádraig follow suit as another half-back inspiration ... or who has followed the career path of Grace, through the All-Ireland highs and lows of the last decade.

There have been more of the latter, in truth, and even her first All-Ireland senior medal in 2016 came as a non-playing sub, to be followed by three consecutive final defeats. The most harrowing of all was 2017, having set herself a personal goal to win an All-Ireland on the field of play.

So when it finally happened, against Galway last December, nothing could beat that moment, surreal and all as it was to win in a Croke Park supporter vacuum. “I get emotional every time I think of the final,” she says now.

Better known as a back, Walsh was handed a new midfield role for the final and loved it. A player-of-the-year nomination followed. This Sunday evening she’ll be back at HQ for another date with Galway in the Littlewoods Camogie League Division 1 final. And beyond that, a chance to defend their All-Ireland crown.

Even as she strives for last season’s stellar level - “My form at the moment is shocking!” she admits – her desire to keep on achieving is palpable. All this after the early horrors of 2021, and Ireland’s third and toughest lockdown.

Working as a clinical nurse manager in St Vincent’s, Dublin, Walsh had a close-up view of Covid on the frontline through 2020 even though her hospital was “very well controlled” and organised to cope with the pandemic.

“Then January hit and it was crazy. We weren’t a Covid ward, but every second day you were going in and someone was Covid positive,” she recalls.

Between January and February she spent four weeks in isolation after being deemed a close contact of two different positive cases.

“You’re wearing all the PPE and stuff, but sometimes you can’t help,” she says. “A patient got really sick and was quite symptomatic and that’s why I ended up having to be sent home because I had to look after him, I couldn’t just step away.”

At its worst, she likens the crisis to life in a zoo. There were still moments of banter to ease the burden; you sought out positivity everywhere, and even spotting a declining patient in time to save them from ICU gave you that “feelgood factor”.

“A lot of people were making it out as if it was the worst thing ever for me,” she reflects. “But I genuinely was happy that I had my job. And as tough as it was, there are always tough days in any job. You knew it was going to end eventually.”

Walsh is named after her mother Frankie’s maiden name. It comes with an obvious historic association: Paddy Grace was a two-time All-Ireland winner and subsequently Kilkenny GAA secretary from the late 1940s until his death in 1984.

The Walshes always went to the Paddy Grace Stand and from a young age she was able to revel in the exploits of Tommy, who is ten years her senior.

When he retired in November 2014, he had banked nine Celtic Crosses and won nine consecutive All-Stars between 2003 and ‘11. By then Pádraig had joined big brother on Brian Cody’s squad – and taken his old No 5 jersey for the 2014 All-Ireland replay against Tipperary.

Grace repeatedly references how just not Tommy but all the family are “absolutely obsessed” with Gaelic games, the example set by father Mick who played on the last Tullaroan team to win a county senior championship in 1994. Four brothers, Tommy and Pádraig joined by Martin and match-winning captain Shane, played on the Tullaroan team that won the All-Ireland club intermediate crown in January 2020, with their father a proud hurley-carrier.

Her aunt Ursula Mulcahy (nee Grace) was an All-Ireland camogie winner and soccer international in her day. Is it any wonder Grace ended up where she is today?

“As far as I remember, we were all packed into the car and went to every single game. And, sure, I was eight or nine when he (Tommy) started ... it was just real exciting because that’s when you have your heroes. People were like, ‘Oh, are you Tommy’s sister?’ Back then I was buzzing but, as I got a bit older, you’d be shying away from being called that” - only because she hated the comparison, she is quick to stress.

Mind you, her favourite hurler lived elsewhere: that was and remains JJ Delaney!

“When I was younger there wasn’t a whole lot of camogie exposure or players that you looked up to. They weren’t really as known and, for me, I wanted to be on the Kilkenny hurling team when I grew up. That was my dream.”

And now, albeit in a different code, she’s living it ...

