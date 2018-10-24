A recent spike of violence in club football around the country has seen ugly scenes going viral on social media and former Armagh star Aaron Kernan has warned that there is a real danger that someone's life could be lost.

'I don't think we need to wait until there is a fatality' - Aaron Kernan warns that GAA violence could lead to the 'ultimate'

At a meeting in Slaughtneil this evening, the Ulster Council warned of the serious dangers and damage that just one punch can cause.

Ulster GAA have launched an initiative called 'One Punch Can Kill' to highlight the risks being taken when players and supporters engage in physical altercations at games.

Former Armagh star and Crossmaglen Rangers captain Kernan has said that recent evidence shows that the problem is not confined to Ulster.

He also feels that if these fracas continue, it will eventually lead to tragedy.

"I didn't think it was happening as frequently as it seems to be popping up now. It is nationwide. I've seen footage from Kerry and Cork and they are not good to look at," he told BBC NI.

"I know at times we try to brush it off and blame other people but, as players, we need to start taking responsibility because it's not nice to look at, we're all to blame, this isn't one province issue, one county issue, one club issue, it's happening nationwide.

"There are mobile phones at games now and it going to go viral and how we as players behave on the field needs to improve for the generations coming after us.

"It's not how we want to portray our games, the likes of our county final on Sunday and the quality of football and the high scores, that's how you're going to inspire young people to play our games.

"The reality is that it could happen and I don't think we need to wait until there is a fatality on a playing field or in the stands.

"This is the game we love and brings pride to ourt communities. As adults we need to take a step and realise what we're doing.

"The more it happens, the higher the likelihood that the ultimate would happen."

