‘I don’t think any GAA players go with the intention of trying to profit or try to make money from going training’

To celebrate 30 years of the Allianz Leagues, six counties will wear once off retro jerseys inspired by those worn in the first season of Allianz’s sponsorship of the competition. The kits will be worn this weekend by Tyrone and Mayo in football along with Galway, Clare, Wexford and Cork in hurling. Fans can enter a draw to win a signed retro jersey with all proceeds going to Allianz’s charity partner Women’s Aid. To enter the raffle simply visit www.idonate.ie/raffle/AllianzWomensAid Pictured at the launch of the Allianz retro jerseys in Croke Park is Galway hurler Conor Whelan.

GALWAY hurler Conor Whelan has stressed that no inter-county GAA player goes training with the intention of trying to profit from it.

But he doesn’t believe it is “feasible” to place a cap on the number of collective training sessions/games, with Croke Park making it clear that it will only sanction a 65 cent per mile expense rate for four such gatherings per week.

This bone of contention in the new Players Charter for 2022 has left the Gaelic Players Association and the GAA at loggerheads, with the GPA instructing members not to engage in post-match interviews last weekend.

Whelan and Tyrone footballer Cathal McShane did speak with the media today, but that was at a commercial event ­ - the Allianz launch of once-off retro GAA jerseys to be worn at a select number of league matches this St Patrick’s weekend.

As matters stand, the GAA will only sanction four sessions per week at the 65c rate, with anything above that the subject of local agreements.

The GPA’s stance has attracted some negative commentary, with critics arguing that it would be more beneficial to player welfare if they helped to enforce a limit on weekly sessions, rather than acquiescing with the differing demands of managers.

But Whelan is adamant that these are different debates. “We don’t decide when training is on or how many times a week, that’s very much a management aspect. Looking at it, I don’t think it’s really feasible to put a cap on the number of sessions that are going to be paid for, if a session is being held,” the 2017 All-Ireland winner declared.

“That’s a whole different debate as to how many sessions you can have per week, or should have. I think the most important thing, particularly for our younger players coming through, players in college and trying to balance part-time jobs, is that they aren’t out of money or losing money going training.

“I think it’s very important that, irrespective of how many sessions are had, the players are given their expenses for that. I don’t think any players go with the intention of trying to profit or try to make money from going training.”

When asked if it was within the power of players and the GPA to instruct members not to train where they were not guaranteed reimbursement, Whelan reiterated: “I don’t think any player decides whether they are going to go training on the cost of going training. That is a different debate amongst managers, GPA and the GAA as to how many sessions a week should be allowed. As a player you are told when training is on and where it is on, and I am not one for turning around and saying we shouldn’t be training.”

The former All-Star forward continued: “We want each and every player on the panel getting the same and that is one of the things being mentioned, that there is only 32 players on the panel that are going to be covered and I think that is disappointing. That is not really fair, eight players will not be getting the same. In a word, we are pushing for equality and equal opportunity for everyone.”

McShane, for his part, also responded to some of the narrative that the GPA is on the wrong side of the player welfare argument.

“The players don’t choose when we’re going to train … but I guess too there’s lots of different players in different situations within a camp,” explained the Tyrone forward, a goalscoring impact sub in last year’s All-Ireland SFC final.

“I do feel that if you’re in a situation where you have to attend a session, then you probably should be getting covered for that.

“I’ve been involved with Tyrone this last six or seven years, and at times it has been only a couple of times a week but then sometimes you have been there in Garvaghey maybe five or six nights a week as well.”

Explaining why they were available to talk today when players didn’t last weekend, McShane said: “From what we're made aware of, it's a media ban for match-day only. It affected last week, I don't know is it going to affect any other arrangements.” Whelan echoed that explanation, saying: “This is a commercial event, we’re launching the retro jerseys so it’s not a match-day event.”

Neither player is a GPA county rep, so they are not closely involved in discussions.

Asked if he envisaged that the protest could culminate in a strike, Whelan replied: “Look, I think there is no point in creating hypothetical scenarios. The GPA represent the players, it is very much in their hands and they have gathered the consensus from the majority of players - so it is very much over to them.”