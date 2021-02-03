'I didn't think I should shy away from it, or sugarcoat things' - Shane Carthy's journey through darkness

With four simple words, Shane Carthy laid out in the plainest terms how he felt: "I want to die," he told staff at St Patrick's Hospital in 2014.

At that point, he had battled with his mental health for years, living a double life as one of the brightest talents in Dublin football while also hiding an illness that brought him to the brink.

For the most part, he had no idea what was going on inside his own mind. No idea what drove him to panic attacks and vomiting on the way to team meetings.

No clue why he’d break down, convulsing and in tears. No clue as to why he could, in September 2013, climb the steps of the Hogan Stand, realise a life-long dream of lifting Sam Maguire, and still feel nothing.

And through it all, he could never find the words to tell someone what he was feeling.

Dark Blue, Carthy’s account of his journey to the brink, includes harrowing tales of an internal struggle. It’s in his own words. Nothing is taboo. It’s at times a difficult read, but it is all the more powerful for it.

"I said it to the publishers, I’m going to go as deep as I can here because I didn’t think I should shy away from it, or sugarcoat things, because this is something you can’t sugarcoat, this is the reality of what a lot of people go through," Carthy said.

"I didn’t want people to read through it thinking he’s only tiptoeing around the subject. I wanted it to be, ‘This is how it was for me, this is how it is to many people’.

"And in fairness to my editor and publisher, they left it exactly like that. And those were the kind of things I was looking for when the edits came back. I wanted to make sure they were in.

"Because (if they weren’t) you could say in a roundabout way was I stigmatising mental health because I’m tiptoeing around it as opposed to getting right into it deep.

"Writing about those times on the bench in Stockholm, or with my laces in my hands and many other times … those are the times it took me a long time to write because I was hurting. I felt every bit of it, I’ll never forget those bodily sensations and memories from it."

Last Friday, Carthy made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show'. He’s honest enough now to say the anxiety in the build-up to last Friday night caused him to throw up. And that afterwards, as his phone lit up with messages of congratulations, the tears started to roll.

"For a long time I could never tell my close friends or family or people under the same roof. And here (on ‘The Late Late’) I am telling the whole world, if you like."

It’s hoped that the book will mark the beginning of the end of this chapter of his life.

"I’ll never say I’ll put it aside and completely forget about it. It’s been a massive journey. I want to move on from it to an extent, but if I’m a flag-bearer, I’ll wear that very proudly."