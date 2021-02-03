| 7.4°C Dublin

'I didn't think I should shy away from it, or sugarcoat things' - Shane Carthy's journey through darkness

The Dublin footballer doesn’t tiptoe around his harrowing personal journey in his book, Dark Blue

Pieta ambassadors Louise Cooney, Shane Carthy and Mary Black, pictured at the launch of Pieta&rsquo;s Christmas campaign, #HopeOverSilence at Griffith College, Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

With four simple words, Shane Carthy laid out in the plainest terms how he felt: "I want to die," he told staff at St Patrick's Hospital in 2014.

At that point, he had battled with his mental health for years, living a double life as one of the brightest talents in Dublin football while also hiding an illness that brought him to the brink.

For the most part, he had no idea what was going on inside his own mind. No idea what drove him to panic attacks and vomiting on the way to team meetings.

