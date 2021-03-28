‘I deemed threat of assault to be real’ – Galway’s Walsh

Former Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has touched on the abuse he faced in the role, especially at the end when he acknowledged it helped to shape a decision to quit after five years when he still had a year of his arrangement to go with the county.

Walsh has written his autobiography with freelance journalist Daragh Ó Conchúir and as much as it’s a journey through his time as a player with Galway and then manager with Sligo and his native county, it also espouses a strong coaching philosophy that he has brought with him and developed wherever he has gone.

Walsh says he wanted a book that “would be there for players and coaches all over the country to help them in a practical way through their own careers”.

But the book leads off with an exchange with a Galway ‘supporter’ in the immediate aftermath of their nine-point 2017 Connacht final defeat to Roscommon when he was aggressively confronted while in the company of his then 17-year-old son Cathal about team selection and implied bias towards players from the west of the county.

“You’ve made a laughing stock of us you stupid b*****ks, getting hammered by Roscommon. What would you expect with two fellas from the f***ing Aran Islands because you are out there and another from your own club?” Walsh says the man shouted at him. “You’re a f***ing disgrace.”

Walsh recalls lunging towards his accuser but being held back by those around him and being thankful for it.

“I don’t know if I would have hit him or if I just wanted to put the frighteners on him but am thankful that neither of us got to find out.

“There’s a lot of vile diatribe at games now. People are doing their best in the public eye to provide some joy and yet you have some assholes that are just constantly negative.”

Walsh says his exit in 2019 was couched in a “toxic” atmosphere that had prevailed. “It was not an enjoyable environment anymore. The commentary surrounding the team had become so vindictive and lacked any balance. As the CEO of the brand, I was the figurehead.

“It did take its toll on me though I could put up with that if it were the only negative. I had to consider if the criticism would continue as long as I was there and the impact it was having on the players personally and how we were being refereed. Would the group get some slack with the new man in?” he wondered.

The Killanin man, twice an All-Ireland winner, said the impact on his family also had to be weighed.

“I was losing out financially in terms of compromising on my work. Having been involved at county level for more than 30 years it was perhaps time to slow down a bit for myself and spend more time with my family. They had been exposed to a lot of horrible stuff in person and online; The vitriol, the hate, the poison and a lot of it from so-called Galway supporters. I say so-called because real supporters don’t indulge in that stuff. They would never be interested in wounding individuals, in putting them through the emotional wringer. They back the team.

“There had been two occasions when I deemed the threat of assault to be real, where I thought I was going to be hit. Anyone who thinks this is an acceptable situation for a man to be in giving his heart and soul for his county like he had always done, is unhinged.”

The title ‘Invisible Game’ is a play on Walsh’s coaching philosophy and the text is broken into five parts ‘Home Game’, ‘Playing The Game’, ‘Managing The Game’, ‘The Invisible Game’ and ‘End Game’. He outlines how basketball played such a formative part in how he played Gaelic football and then coached it.

