‘I could see after 10 minutes, a lot of the players were gasping’ - how Covid-19 impacts GAA teams

The virus hit the Galway U-20 hurlers hard last week, according to Tribe boss Jeff Lynskey, so can Tyrone possibly be fit to face Kerry?

Jeffrey Lynskey, who was Galway's U-20 hurling manager this year. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Croke Park Deputy Chief Steward Mairead O&rsquo;Carroll places the Anglo Celt Cup in the middle of the Tyrone players after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

As manager of this year’s Galway U-20 hurlers, Jeff Lynskey wouldn’t normally be asked his opinion on an All-Ireland senior football semi-final. But these are not normal times.

You’ll go into that thinking the energy and the adrenaline and the crowd will carry them over,” says Lynskey. “But you will see, after about 10 or 12 minutes, who has Covid and who has not. You can spot it straight away, from an energy point of view.”

He was speaking from very recent experience: on Wednesday of last week, his charges were overwhelmed by Cork, 4-19 to 2-14, in their All-Ireland final in Thurles. He has since stepped down.

