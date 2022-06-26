I can’t remember the last footballer or hurler I interviewed who wasn’t retired. How does that help the game?

We were standing on the fourth tee at The Country Club in Brookline when I noticed it first; not his grip or his posture or his stance; not the club he had pulled or the yardage to the hole or the shot he was trying to hit.

See, I’ve been watching Shane Lowry for years and can read him like a clock but this was odd. Different. A small ink tattoo on the back of his wrist: 14-04-2016

“What’s that?” I asked.

“The day we got married,” he grinned.

“Really?”

“Yeah.”

“Does Wendy have one?”

“Nope.”

I laughed: “Good man Shane.”

It was the Monday before the US Open. He had finished 10th in Canada a day before, climbed to 24th in the world rankings and was getting a taste of Brookline — a casual six holes — with his caddie, Bo Martin, his coach Neil Manchip, and a friend, Johnny Kennedy.

His entourage was bigger on Tuesday. He had arranged a practice round with Rory McIlroy and walked onto the 10th tee with his father, Brendan; his manager, Brian Moran; another friend, Dara Lernihan; and the (now former) Dublin footballer, Paul Mannion.

We had walked a couple of holes before someone — it might have been Shane’s manager, Brian — introduced us: “I’m sure you guys know each other.”

“Of course,” I replied.

“We’ve met,” he said.

But we didn’t.

And hadn’t.

Then I was struck by something else.

Forty years ago, on June 27, 1982, I met my wife for the first time at the end of Rás Tailteann in the Phoenix Park. Ann Nolan had spent a week on the race supporting her brother, Paul, and taking notes for one of the journalists who had kindly driven her around. We had been chatting for about ten minutes when she introduced us. “This is David Walsh,” she said. “He works for The Irish Press.”

Two months later, a couple of weeks before the classic All-Ireland final between Kerry and Offaly, David put a call through to the Offaly manager, Eugene McGee, with an idea he had for a feature piece. He was hoping to train with the team for a night. In Kings of September, his seminal book on the game, Michael Foley explains what happened next.

“McGee respected Walsh and liked his suggestion. They settled on Monday night, six days before the final. Walsh arrived in Ballycommon early, jittery with nerves. All week he had fretted over the smallest details. He worried about the dress code. He didn’t want to look too formal in a pristine new jersey, or too scruffy in a battered old training top.

“He called Liam Lyons, an old friend who had won an All-Ireland minor medal with Mayo. He had kept his jersey as a memento, but agreed to lend it to Walsh for the night. An old county jersey would look worn enough, and carried some street cred. As Walsh jogged out on to the pitch, McGee looked at the jersey and frowned. ‘What the hell are you wearing?’ he asked. ‘Get that off.’

“He rummaged in a bag and pulled out an old Offaly jersey. With that he turned to the players. ‘This man is from The Irish Press,’ said McGee. ‘He has come to train with us. He won’t interfere with you and I’m sure you won’t interfere with him.’ Then, without warning, McGee named the team for the All-Ireland final.”

Enter Brendan Lowry.

“To be honest, I don’t remember that much about it,” he says, “but it wasn’t a big deal. At the time you’d be delighted there were interviews going on [laughs], it meant you were doing something right. And it gave you confidence when people were reading about you and talking about you — providing you didn’t talk yourself up.”

Eugene agreed.

“There’s a huge contrast in how managers behave now with the secrecy and all that shite,” he said in 2015. “I said, ‘Look-it, if you want to come down and tog out and behave as if you’re an Offaly player, that’s okay. And that’s what happened. He came down to Ballycommon and trained with the team and was there for the team talk afterwards. But you couldn’t imagine that happening today.”

Seán McGoldrick wrote an interesting column — ‘Absent: The relationship between the media and GAA managers is broken beyond repair’ — in the Sunday World last week on how far things have come.

“This is the 35th championship I have covered at national level,” he observed, “and is unquestionably the worst in terms of media access to players. Just to make sure I wasn’t exaggerating, I glanced back at the 2019 files of the Sunday World, the last championship before the pandemic.

“During the month of May the Sunday World published 13 interviews with the then current players. So far this season we have interviewed three players, Michael McKernan (Tyrone), Mike Casey (Limerick) and Sligo’s Pat Hughes. And remember after this weekend there will be just eight teams left standing.

“Only Hughes was made available by the county. The other interviews were done at the official launch of the All-Ireland football and hurling championships respectively. It is now as bleak as the Sahara Desert when it comes to media access to players. None of the eight football teams involved in the All-Ireland quarter-finals this weekend held a press briefing involving players. Well, maybe they did but I wasn’t invited.”

How does that help the game?

I can’t remember the last footballer or hurler I interviewed who wasn’t retired and promoting a book. At a guess, I’d say it was an interview with those fabulous cousins — the Morans from Limerick and the Kellys from Tipperary — before the Munster hurling final in 2001.

That’s more than 20 years ago.

So it felt odd to be chatting to Paul Mannion as we walked the fairways in Brookline. He’s almost 30 years old. He’s won six All-Ireland’s, three All Stars and every major honour in the game. And yet, here we were on a sunny day in Boston ... saying hello when it was time to say goodbye.