‘I apologise with my whole heart if people took me up the wrong way’ – Louth GAA chairman sorry for ‘Trumpian’ League of Ireland remarks

LOUTH GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has apologised for any offence caused by comments he made about the League of Ireland’s professionalism.

Fitzpatrick angered many fans of domestic soccer when he claimed in a local newspaper interview that the majority of League of Ireland clubs “can't afford to pay their players.”

But the Independent TD - who was Louth manager when they were infamously denied a Leinster SFC title in 2010 - has now claimed his comments were taken out of context. “I apologise with my whole heart if people took me up the wrong way,” he told radio station LMFM.

His original quote has been described as “Trumpian” by Drogheda United chairman Conor Hoey, but Fitzpatrick has now moved to downplay the controversy.

"When you have no gate money coming in, sponsorship is cut and everything else, every sport, whether it's GAA, soccer or rugby, are under severe pressure. All sports are struggling to pay their wages at the moment,” he said on LMFM today.

"I'm a big supporter of the League of Ireland. I regularly go to see Dundalk playing. We're very lucky in Louth that we have Drogheda and Dundalk.”

In his earlier interview with The Dundalk Democrat, Fitzpatrick has expressed dismay at the Government’s decision to remove the exemption for elite GAA, allowing senior inter-county teams to train and play under Level 5 restrictions.

“As far as I’m concerned they are elite”, he maintained. “They’re as professional as anyone. If you look at the League of Ireland I’d say some clubs can’t afford to pay their players and some of them would be amateur players so I don’t accept this claim one bit, they are only doing it to look good.

“For example look at the Dubs who have coaches, dieticians, doctors and physios, they have absolutely everything an elite team would have. And even if you look at soccer or rugby sides, I can you tell you would get nothing in this country as professional as Dublin.”

Drogheda chairman Hoey, while welcoming the apology, said: “What we really have an issue with is what we saw quoted in the newspaper, which was this comment which said that the majority of League of Ireland clubs can’t afford to pay their players – and there isn’t one professional player in the League of Ireland who has not been paid.

“The PFAI came out yesterday and even said that, so we all felt pretty slighted by that and I thought it was a pretty Trumpian populist sort of nonsense that was coming out.”

