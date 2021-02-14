| 4.9°C Dublin

Hypothermia and hosiery - how Kildare found themselves in a tight spot at the Battle of Ballinascreen

Joe Brolly

Eamonn Coleman chuckled and said, 'Jesus Christ Jodie you look like Danny La Rue.' Photo: Aoife Rice/Sportsfile Expand

Mallow News got a jump on the media pack on Wednesday last week, carrying the GAA announcement we had all been dreading: “The GAA has ruled that NO collective training will take place until after Easter, with the exception of all secret training, which shall continue as normal.”

This will come as a relief to many counties, who have been going back to smuggling methods last used during the Troubles. Photographs emerged during the week of one well-known border county training, tackle bags and all, taken from a vantage point high above the pitch. Interestingly, they were no cars in the car park. Instead, there was a lone cattle truck. Presumably with speakers playing cow sounds. A kit van, as Mayo discovered in December, just isn’t big enough.

The bad news is that all the clever subterfuges may be in vain. The big problem is the snail’s pace of vaccination in the South, which is in turn down to the absence of a viable plan. Not so much Operation Warp Speed as Operation Any Chance Of Push.

