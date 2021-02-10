Hypocrisy abounds over Cork’s sponsorship deal

Ian Maguire sidestepped the question on the grounds it wasn’t relevant to players, while Patrick Horgan declared his enthusiasm for the new arrangement, based on experiences with his club, Glen Rovers.

The Cork football and hurling captains were responding to questions about the arrival of Sports Direct as sponsors for the county teams.

Players are rarely asked about sponsorships, so why were Maguire and Horgan facing tricky questions? Enter Sports Direct, a manufacturing and outlet giant, owned by controversial English businessman, Mike Ashley, who lists Newcastle United FC among his other higher-profile assets.

The company has, in the past, been criticised over pay, workers’ rights and other employment issues. Suffice to say, they haven’t always come out of various investigations very well.

So when Cork announced that Sports Direct were to be the new sponsors it sparked unease on Leeside and elsewhere. Specifically, could they not have dealt with a less controversial outfit? Social media had its say and, as usual, was a mixture of idiocy, hysteria and common sense, the latter in the minority, it must be said. Still, interesting points were raised on whether Sports Direct, and all its baggage, were a suitable partner. The debate extended beyond social media and, on Monday, the Irish Examiner editorialised on the issue.

It found heavily against Cork GAA, describing the sponsorship as an unwise partnership. The thrust of the argument was that the GAA have special responsibilities as a sporting organisation.

“Should a community organisation like the GAA, one built on our better instincts and hopes, one sustained by selflessness, have a partnership with a firm routinely criticised for mistreating its 30,000 staff?” it asked.

There was more. “This modest deal has the potential to squander social capital built up over generations, especially as the GAA’s mission statement includes the lines ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’. This invocation is hollowed out by this act of desperation. It demonstrates a flexibility of principle that tarnishes an organisation that, because of its origins and our common history, should know better.”

This is not the first time the GAA has been lectured about its responsibilities on issues not directly linked to games. It happened during the debate on opening up Croke Park to other sports, with advocates for and against attempting to apply moral pressure, as opposed to teasing out the issues in a calm, logical sequence.

It happened too during the concerted campaign to end the Guinness sponsorship of the hurling championships. Several high-profile medical people were among many prominent voices driving the attempt to embarrass the GAA.

Remarkably, most of those medics appear to have been since struck dumb. Isn’t that really strange? Otherwise, we would surely have heard them decrying rugby’s extensive link-up with drink companies, led by Heineken and Guinness.

Yes, Guinness! Their hurling sponsorship was depicted as a threat to the health and moral fibre of the nation, yet apparently it’s perfectly acceptable for Six Nations rugby (complete with a large logo on the pitch centres) and PRO14. Same sponsor, different sports, different reaction. How hypocritical is that?

It doesn’t stop there. If company behaviour, as in the case of Sports Direct, is deemed sufficient reason to question their suitability as sponsors, what about others? What of banks, whose role in wrecking the country and leaving this – and future – generations with a massive bill is well known?

Bank of Ireland, which sponsors Munster and Leinster rugby, were, like several other banks, up to their necks in the tracker mortgage scandal, which caused great hardship for many people. And last July, they were fined almost €1.7 million by the Central Bank for breaches of other regulations and misleading the investigation

Does that make them suitable sponsors for Munster and Leinster rugby? Or are moral concerns only applicable when the GAA are involved? There’s a view that the GAA has greater societal responsibilities than professional sports. That’s ridiculous. Ethics should either apply to all or none. Otherwise, it’s a case of à la carte hypocrisy.

Hurling is just fine on planet Patrick

Patrick Horgan doesn’t like blacks cards or sin bins. Hurling doesn’t need them, according to a man whose dancing feel and slick hands have often drawn a cynical response from struggling markers.

Despite that, Cork’s top sniper says he ‘doesn’t understand why we’re trying to change so much about the game - there’s nothing wrong with it.’

He acknowledges that it might come as a surprise that he would oppose a proposal to make life easier for attackers.

“I could sit here as a forward and say, ‘oh yeah, if I get pulled down, the player should be sent off’ or whatever – but then your own team are probably going to end up doing that at some stage as well. It comes around to everyone and that’s just the game,” he said.

In other words, everyone is at it, so why bother? Wouldn’t it be better if no one was at it?

Leitrim create their own big jackpot

They walked, they ran, they soloed, they cycled. It didn’t matter how they moved, the target was the same for a fund-raising venture that turned out to be a splendid success.

Leitrim people at home and abroad have once again shown how much they value their inter-county teams by raising over €100,000 in the ‘50 Miles in January Challenge’.

The original target was €50,000 but exceeded expectations by over 100pc, ensuring that the county teams will be well-resourced whenever the new season starts.

It’s a wonderful story of devotion to the GAA cause by Leitrim people. As county board chairman Enda Stenson pointed out, Leitrim doesn’t have an industrial base, which when added to the fact that they have the smallest population of any county, makes it very difficult to attract big sponsors.

It heightens the need for self-reliance and, as demonstrated by this initiative, being a Leitrim supporter is very much a state of mind. And a proud one at that. The end result is a true sign of sporting hope, even if pitches everywhere remain cold and silent for now.