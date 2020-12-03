'You’re looking for 500 in an 82,000 stadium' - Morrissey calls for families to be allowed into All-Ireland final

Limerick forward Tom Morrissey says that the return of small crowds to racecourses and football grounds in the United Kingdom this week should pave the way for families of players in the All-Ireland finals to be allowed to attend.

His side will battle it out with Waterford on Sunday week in the first ever All-Ireland final to be played behind closed doors and the Ahane star said it would be great if family members were allowed to attend.

He will at least have his brother Dan with him in the dressing room as the brothers bid to repeat their 2018 All-Ireland success, and while he welcomes the decision to allow full squads to attend, Morrissey said that family members should also be accommodated.

"I don’t think a big stadium like Croke Park, I don’t think there is any reason why it couldn’t be made possible. You’re looking for maybe 500 people in an 82,000 capacity stadium," said Tom Morrissey.

"I know it would mean a whole lot to the players. It would mean a huge amount.

"I see over in England this weekend they’re going back trying crowds in sporting games and it’s an outdoor arena and I just think it would be nice and it would be safe.

"Playing the All-Ireland final next week and after the match again, just such a big moment in our lives and not to have those people that are so important to you at the game and to share those moments in the immediate aftermath of a game."

"You go to your family and those people who are with you and supported you all through the years. Not having them there is disappointing and it would be nice if the GAA, I don’t know if they are, could look into maybe getting family there," he added.

