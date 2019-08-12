'You're kind of hiding behind closed doors' - Limerick star Cian Lynch on heartbreaking Kilkenny defeat

Cian Lynch is an unmistakable figure on and off the pitch with his flamboyant playing style and red hair mixed with blond 'spaghetti noodle' bleach, but the Limerick hurling star kept a low a profile after their "heart-breaking" All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Limerick relinquished their grasp on the Liam MacCarthy Cup as the Cats booked their All-Ireland final place and Lynch is finding the loss particularly difficult to take as their spectacular season came to a shuddering halt.

"I suppose when the final whistle went and realising you're gone out of the All-Ireland championship is probably one of the hardest things we've felt in the last few years," Centra GAA ambassador Lynch said this morning.

"Especially in 2018 getting to an All-Ireland final, a lot of us had never been to that stage ever so to come back this year and to not get over that semi-final hurdle was hard to take. The week was just heart-breaking stuff I suppose."

League and Munster titles had been secured earlier in the season but it was all about claiming back-to-back titles for John Kiely's men and last year's Hurler of the Year struggled to show his face in public after falling to Brian Cody's Kilkenny.

"You're back in work on the Tuesday and in fairness you have to get back to reality but just even going to the shop, for myself I was trying to keep the head down and avoiding people," the Patrickswell playmaker said.

"You kind of get into a state of you're kind of hiding behind closed doors and you want to hide yourself and you're wearing the hat over the front of your face because you're so disappointed."

The 23-year-old is wiser than his age suggests, however, and capable of putting things into perspective to realise that while defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, there's always next year and the Treaty will come again.

"We got back with the club then the following weekend and got back training," he said. "We'd club championship last weekend so I suppose you have to get back on the horse and go again.

"You have to put everything into perspective too, there's more to life and there's plenty of people out there and that can't get up in the morning and can't get out of bed so that's the way I look at it and it has kind of got me to think positively again."

