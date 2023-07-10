‘You want to be challenged and you want to take it on’ – Cats boss Derek Lyng

Seasons are often decided by acts of genius and Eoin Murphy’s sensational save in the dying seconds of yesterday’s epic All-Ireland SHC semi-final could yet be referenced as the magical moment which defines Kilkenny’s year.

Three points ahead of Clare with the finish line in sight, Kilkenny were hanging on when a crowded David Fitzgerald released the ball in Peter Duggan’s direction. In baseball terms, Duggan knocks it out of the park with a perfect volley inside the 13-yard line.

There can only be one result and that’s the umpire reaching for the green flag but Murphy reacts instantaneously to somehow tip the speeding sliotar onto the crossbar as the Glenmore goalkeeper denied the Banner right on the stroke of full-time.

If Nickie Quaid’s iconic flick against Cork in 2018 is mentioned as the save that helped to build Limerick’s green army, then Murphy may have provided the foundations from which Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng could conjure another black and amber empire.

Murphy (32) was in good company with Conor Fogarty, another Kilkenny veteran at 33, pulling off a stunning block to deny Mark Rodgers a goal in the 23rd minute (although nothing was certain given Murphy’s heroics) and the old guard set the tone for the Cats.

TJ Reid may be closing in on 36 but he is ageing better than any fine wine and he pulled the strings in attack en route to a 0-12 haul, almost unerring from placed balls while foraging hard and assisting scores for others.

On a day when he overtook Patrick Horgan as the highest scorer in championship history – his tally now stands at a whopping 30-544 (634 points) – but scoring is not what impresses Lyng most about the modern-day great.

“Without it (work-rate), we’re ordinary like anyone else. You have to have it. The work-rate was outstanding and that’s one of the fundamentals, it’s easy to say it but the lads carried it and I’m very proud of them,” Lyng said.

“TJ leads by example, he’s doing it a long time and to see him hooking and blocking, Conor Fogarty the same, leading by example, they’re fantastic players for Kilkenny over the years and still doing it, to be leading by example in terms of work-rate shows a lot about them.”

One thing is nearly always certain with Kilkenny, panic rarely enters the equation no matter what the temperature is in the kitchen and they responded to a Clare barrage like only they can. When Clare went 0-19 to 0-17 up, the Kilkenny response was emphatic. They smelled blood after Billy Ryan excellently overturned Rory Hayes in the 55th minute with Reid playing through Eoin Cody before the Kilkenny skipper rattled the ball to the net in spectacular fashion.

They wouldn’t relinquish the lead thereafter and even when Shane O’Donnell put the cat among the pigeons once again with a delightful solo goal in the 63rd minute, calm was the over-riding Kilkenny emotion. “We probably didn’t panic in the second half, it looked like momentum kind of went away from us and we stuck with it. We showed a lot of guts and were very brave looking for the ball. Our work-rate was outstanding to a man,” Lyng said.

Cody has been threatening to explode on the big stage in recent seasons and that break-out performance arrived with the Ballyhale wizard firing 1-5 from play to walk away with the man of the match award. He also took umbrage with Kilkenny being underdogs for this duel with many lauding the supremacy of Munster. Kilkenny had something to say about that.

​“I can make plenty of sense out of it to be honest,” Cody said of a frantic finale. “We’re a good team, I don’t think a lot of people give us credit and we are where we deserve to be at the end of the day. We’re gonna go again in two weeks’ time, we can’t wait.”

It’s eight years since Liam MacCarthy last visited Noreside but they now stand one win away from reclaiming the holy grail with Lyng on the verge of replacing the irreplaceable Brian Cody and delivering an All-Ireland in his first season at the helm.

A “massive challenge” awaits, but this is exactly where Lyng wanted to be after the loneliness following their league final hammering at the hands of the Treaty just three months ago.

“We were kind of outside probably the top four maybe to get to the final for most people,” Lyng said. “We’re in the final now but we’re not just happy with that. We want to go and perform now in two weeks.

“I’d prefer to be in the final and challenging myself than the other way and not being in the championship. That’s why you play sport. You want to be challenged and you want to take it on. That’s where we are and that’s what we’ll do.

“They’re a fantastic team. They’ve been the form team for many years now, but that’s the challenge that’s ahead of us and we’ll look forward to it.”