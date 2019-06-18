Former Cork star Diarmuid O’Sullivan believes last weekend’s Munster Hurling Championship match between Clare and Cork in Ennis should have been halted for a period on safety grounds.

Former Cork star Diarmuid O’Sullivan believes last weekend’s Munster Hurling Championship match between Clare and Cork in Ennis should have been halted for a period on safety grounds.

'You have to think about the guys on the field and the 16,000 patrons' - Diarmuid O'Sullivan criticises handling of rain-hit Cork-Clare clash

Clare saw off the Rebels 2-23 to 2-18 in thundery downpours at Cusack Park with O’Sullivan arguing that the monsoon-like conditions put players and fans at risk.

The 40-year-old former full-back added that the heavy thunder and lightning caused crushing in the terraces as fans, including kids, sought shelter.

"There's wet days and there's wet days," O’Sullivan told Paddy Power.

Former Cork hurling star Diarmuid O'Sullivan

"So many questions can be raised about Sunday, like where does player welfare come into the equation?

"Where does the welfare of the patrons come into the equation? Where was the welfare when people and children tried to get in under the covered terrace. A lot of people started to be crushed inside it.

"It wasn't just a five, 10-second downpour, a flash or two of lightning and a clap of thunder. It was incessant. You have to think about the guys on the field and the 16,000 patrons who'd paid into the game.

"There was umbrellas up inside the terraces and my two young lads were inside that terrace. What if someone's umbrella had been by lightning and diverted to a child for argument's sake? Who's responsible for it?

GAA Newsletter

"I know that these might sound dramatic or be bleak questions to answer, because it only happens once in a blue moon.

"But, I think there's further questions to be asked on the back of that. There wasn't significant stewarding either, but I believe the game should have been stopped for a while on safety grounds. It wasn't safe for players or patrons."

Online Editors