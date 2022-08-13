‘You get high on the matches you’re involved in’ – Pat Bennett’s hurling obsession takes him to brink of Wexford glory with Ferns

It could be construed that it is in some way negative when Pat Bennett reveals that he had a “bad July” having spent 26 of the month’s 31 days in Wexford for his role as Ferns senior hurling manager, but he loved every second of it.

Bennett has been there and done that at inter-county level having had stints under Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford and Wexford – as well as his current role as selector/coach with Stephen Molumphy in Kerry – and it is far more than a hobby.

An “obsession” is the best way he can describe it and given that he has never been interested in any of the common vices, hurling is how the former Waterford hurler gets his “high”. It is his outlet.

“It is probably an obsession because it’s full-time,” Bennett tells independent.ie. “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I never did. I don’t need it to get high, you get high on the matches you’re involved in and you get very low as well when you lose of course.”

It’s often said that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but Bennett enjoys ripping up that script and he is a sponge for information with improvement his sole goal no matter what team he visits.

“I like learning, every day you should be learning,” the 60-year-old says. “If I’m not learning then I’d give it up. I love listening to what the GPS says, what the strength and conditioning guys say.

“They all bring different things to the table. I love asking the question why. Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that? And I’ve picked up different bits and pieces everywhere I’ve been.”

Lots of silverware has been accumulated along the way – including the 2010 Munster win with Waterford and the 2019 Leinster success with Wexford – but hurling is about a lot more than that to him and the sunny south-east has a special place in his heart.

“I could pick up the phone at any time and talk to all of the Wexford guys. That’s what I want to do at the end of it all. Okay we’ll have our arguments, but I want to be able to ring Mark Fanning and say, ‘Mark how’s a going? What’s the craic?’

“If you lose that, you’re in the wrong job. I’ve got great friends in Ferns, for the rest of my life I can pick up the phone and talk to these guys. If I can’t pick up the phone and talk to these guys then I’m just in the wrong gig.

“That’s what the GAA is about at the end of the day. We will argue and fight and of course you want to win every time you go out, but there’s nobody that I’d say, ‘Jaysus I hate him’. If I say that, I probably don’t know the guy because I haven’t spoken to him one to one.”

Having spent five decades involved in hurling, there is no end in sight for Bennett and judging success based on titles is not something he entertains.

“You know when you can’t bring a team to the next level. Like I want them to win so you have to step aside to let somebody else in to come to win, even though you might say, ‘Jesus, I’d love to win with these guys now’,” he says.

“My philosophy is I have to say that when I go into a club, when I leave them I can say, ‘Yeah I improved them, I’ve improved them as players and a club’. Improvement might not mean winning county titles.

“If you’re in Waterford at the minute, Ballygunner are going to win the next 10 county titles so therefore if I go in with any team in Waterford, I ain’t going to win it but I might improve them from a team in relegation to a team that could get to the knockout stages.

“When we went to Kerry, my first statement in the one-to-ones with the players was, ‘I know what it takes for ye to win something, if you want to go there then you’ve got to do what we’re saying and if you don’t, stay at home and watch Coronation Street.

“‘If you want to be proper hurler, you’ve got to put in the hard work’.”

Bennett has seen nearly every inch of hurling country that there is having been involved with teams at various levels throughout the six counties of Munster, but it is Waterford where his heart will always reside having been part of squads at every level from U-12 up to senior.

Bennett was still playing for Waterford when he started coaching in his early 20s and sons Kieran (27), Stephen (26), Shane (25) and Ryan (19) are the driving forces for Ballysaggart with the elder trio also set to steer the Déise in Fitzgerald’s second coming as he reclaims the reins.

All focus is on tomorrow for Bennett, though, as he aims to lead Ferns to a first Wexford SHC title against St Martin’s, having stepped into the management role this season after three years as coach.

He knows their opponents well and has “fierce time” for Rory and Jack O’Connor from his five years with Wexford, but there will be no conversations with the pair this week about their fitness with major concerns over their participation.

Bennett is an accidental manager as he also retains his coaching duties and despite inter-county commitments with the Kingdom only ceasing in mid-June, he missed just one league game with Ferns and caught up on it via video.

He relishes the buzz of it and praises a Ferns squad of varying ages with “six of them over 35, nine or 10 under 22 and about three or four in the middle including the likes of Paul Morris and Ian Byrne” with more than half of the squad also mixing their playing duties with underage coaching.

“I love being down there, I wouldn’t be going down otherwise. I’m at the stage of my life where if I don’t like it, I’m gone. I don’t need to be there, but they’re a great group and they’re mad to learn.

“Every time after a game I’m getting the usual phone calls saying, ‘What do you think? Where can I improve? What did I do wrong? Rate me out of 10.’ They just want to learn and I love when that happens with a group.”

If Bennett could lead them to the promised land, it may just be his sweetest victory yet.