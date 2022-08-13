| 14.5°C Dublin

‘You get high on the matches you’re involved in’ – Pat Bennett’s hurling obsession takes him to brink of Wexford glory with Ferns

Hurling is an &ldquo;obsession&rdquo; for Pat Bennett Expand
Bennett&rsquo;s sons Kieran, Stephen (pictured), Shane and Ryan all play for Ballysaggart Expand

Michael Verney

It could be construed that it is in some way negative when Pat Bennett reveals that he had a “bad July” having spent 26 of the month’s 31 days in Wexford for his role as Ferns senior hurling manager, but he loved every second of it.

Bennett has been there and done that at inter-county level having had stints under Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford and Wexford – as well as his current role as selector/coach with Stephen Molumphy in Kerry – and it is far more than a hobby.

