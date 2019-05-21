JOHN Meyler said he had no hesitation about entrusting Eoin Cadogan with task of marking Limerick’s in-form Aaron Gillane last Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds.

'You get Cads to do a job and he’ll do a job for you' - Cork boss Meyler on key battle in Limerick win

Meyler’s team put in a redemptive performance, beating the All-Ireland champions by seven points just a week after their opening round flop in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, when they were torn asunder by Tipperary.

And Cadogan, 32, was hugely influential, holding Limerick’s most dangerous forward in this year’s league to a single point from play.

"Cadogan has won an All-Ireland football medal, is a strong character, a good hurler and a tremendous athlete," Meyler explained.

"You know, you get Cads to do a job and he’ll do a job for you. That’s really it.

"We went after Cads last year because one, he has an All-Ireland medal. He knows how to win. He was on the Australian (International) Rules team for five or six caps, so he is a strong character and would never let us down."

Meyler was also adamant that he was "one hundred per cent confident" that his team would react positively to their loss to Tipperary a week previous.

"Everybody focused on it and everybody needed to pick up their performance," explained Meyler who added that the return of Bill Cooper – a late withdrawal before the Tipp match – had been a significant boost.

"We rejigged that half back line and put Aidan Walsh back in, and everybody contributed and the five subs contributed. It was an overall team performance from 15 players, five subs and the management team.

"But it’s over now and we need to maintain that level of performance going into the Waterford game.

"I think Tipperary were at it when they came to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They were sharp. They were hungry.

"They were fitted up for it. And you know they wanted to win that game really more than what we wanted that day. They had a greater hunger and credit to them.

"We learned from that and then moved on from that.

"And you know the performance we saw last Sunday was a Cork performance, but we now need to look at that and maintain that level of performance."

"You focus on yourself," Meyler added, "and we know ourselves that we let everybody down against Tipperary."

Online Editors