'You could almost say I haven’t played championship in two years' - Joe Canning relishing return to Galway duty

Joe Canning is fit and raring to go for Galway's championship opener against Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

JOE Canning says he has no inhibitions about the looming All-Ireland SHC, despite the cloud of uncertainty that surrounds it.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year has played just 20 minutes of inter-county Championship hurling in the last 26 months, having battled back from a serious groin injury last year to feature as a second substitute in Galway’s Leinster SHC defeat to Dublin in Parnell Park.

In a promotional interview for Bord Gáis, Canning noted: "It (the championship) mightn’t happen. But hopefully it will."

"It’s kind of a long wait for me, especially," he acknowledged.

"You could almost say I haven’t played championship in two years."

Asked about the comparative lack of preparation time with a ‘normal’ hurling year, Canning stressed: "It’s either as big or as small as you make it yourself.

"Some people will make a big deal about it. Some people can just get on with it and see where it gets you.

"I’d be fully of the belief that you’re dealt the cards you’re dealt. You’re either good enough on the day or you’re not.

"It’s the team who wants it most on the day."

Galway have also gone through a change of manager since the end of last year, with Shane O’Neill replacing 2018 All-Ireland-winning boss Micheál Donoghue.

O’Neill, who guided Na Piarsaigh to an All-Ireland club title in 2016, was appointed last November and so had just four months working with the Galway panel before sport in Ireland was halted.

"We were left to our devices for a long period of it," Canning explained.

"At the very start, we were doing Zoom meetings and doing your own programme just to keep going.

"But since the club games started up, it was all club. We didn’t have any interaction. It was only in the last month that it has started back up again.

"They were very good in allowing us to stay with our clubs and do everything we could to win with our clubs."

Online Editors