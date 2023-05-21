‘You can’t do it, you can’t do it’ – Derek Lyng blasts Kilkenny’s late fade in win over Dublin

Derek Lyng wants his Kilkenny side to rediscover their ruthless touch after a patchy performance against Dublin in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday night.

Twice in the first half, Dublin led by three, only for a Kilkenny scoring burst to put them four points up at half time.

They’d need another spree of unanswered scores to put the game to bed but in between Dublin gave them plenty to think about, including in the final exchanges when Kilkenny seemed to lose concentration.

For Kilkenny supporters, there were echoes of when they lost a lead down the home straight to draw with Galway.

“You can’t do it, you can’t do it,” Lyng said of their late fade out. “There was only a few minutes left but (Dublin got) three or four scores there too handy.

"That would kind of annoy you at the end of it to be honest because we put ourselves in a strong position but it is something we have to take from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Kilkenny started poorly. Lyng conceded their touch looked off while stray handpasses fell out over the sideline.

“It wasn’t even one or two players ... our touch all over seemed to be a little bit nervy and throughout the game,” Lyng continued.

“There were periods in the game where we were nervy and other parts of it we were hurling with a lot more conviction. But we’re just happy with the win to be honest we knew it was going to be a tricky one.

"We’d a decent win against (them) in the league and I knew they would have learned a lot about us during the league and I was expecting a big performance from Dublin and they started the game well.

"But we battled our way into and finished the first half reasonably strong but we switched off towards the end again which we wouldn’t be happy with.”

TJ Reid moved to the top of the all-time scoring charts with his ten-point haul for a few hours at least before Cork and Patrick Horgan play later on Sunday.

Reid will get to add to his haul against Wexford next weekend with the Cats already all but assured of their place in the Leinster final this year.

Dublin meet Galway in the final round but know that should Kilkenny beat Wexford their progress to the All-Ireland series will be confirmed.

And Donoghue sees burgeoning potential in his side.

“Every game you come down to win. You don’t want a morale victory and say ‘ah you put up a good performance’. We came down to get a result.

"Collectively we are a competitive group, we wanted to win the game we felt we had chances we knew we were up against a top team but we’ll take a lot of positives from it, recover now and go again.

“They are a great group. And they able to hurl and in a game of this intensity you are not going to dominate for this intensity but the big challenge with the top teams you've to minimise their effect when they do get their dominant period and Kilkenny when they did that hurt us on the scoreboard and that’s something we’ve to work on.”