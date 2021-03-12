'You are robbing Peter to pay Paul. I’d leave the best players in their best positions'

JOEY BOLAND has watched Dublin hurlers blow “hot and cold” since his retirement, but what is the solution?

He reckons Mattie Kenny needs to unearth more forward talent – and restore Seán Moran and Chris Crummey to their old defensive haunts.

A key figure during the Anthony Daly era as Dublin achieved league and Leinster history, Boland finished up in 2018 and has lamented their failure to kick on since.

He gives them a current ranking of “between eight and six” in hurling’s pecking order. “There is a potential to go up to number five, or four, on any given season - but realistically they just haven’t been producing regularly enough, it’s too hot and cold. The Laois result two years ago... if you take your eye off the ball for a second, you can go right down to number 10, anyone can beat you,” he warns.

The Na Fianna clubman believes Pat Gilroy “had us very close (in 2018). If Pat hadn’t had to step away, I think the second year under Pat, like he did with the footballers in ‘10/11, would have seen a big step forward.

“Then Mattie took over and they’re improving - but I think the standard around the country has improved as well. Look at the likes of Limerick, how much did they up their game, and Galway and Tipperary. So it is disappointing but it is what it is. I thought that we would have bridged the gap by now.”

Amid all the disruptions of Covid, Dublin found it “so difficult to get any sort of momentum” during Kenny’s second season. “I had more confidence going into last year,” Boland admits, speaking at this week’s launch of the new virtual AIG Health Plus portal. “We probably need to create one or two forwards that are going to be more dangerous so that, if the game is in the balance, they’ll always come out with a goal or with 1-2 without even playing well.

“The best form of defence, as far as I can always see, was when a forward does something out of the ordinary and catches a ball over two of their defenders and sticks it over and it just gives all our defence a lift… you know, your Danny Sutcliffe or (Henry) Shefflin would have done it for years.”

As for erstwhile half-backs becoming Dublin forwards, Boland is not convinced. The former centre-back was no stranger himself to the pitfalls of versatility, moving between the lines to midfield and centre-forward when the occasion demanded.

“I’d like to see Sean Moran at 6 and Chris Crummey at 5 - and maybe Shane Barrett at 7. Just leave them there. Or even leaving Rushie (Liam Rushe) at 11, just leave them there,” he expands. “You need to build a camaraderie with the corner-back behind you, and your 6 beside you, and your 8 and 9 in front of you. You need to be going through good and bad games for a period of time to build that confidence in each other.

“It happened me a few times, I would be put up to centre-forward because somebody was stuck. You are kind of like a fish out of water. You might have one good game or two good games, but over the course of 10 games... for the likes of Chris, if you are robbing Peter to pay Paul, I don’t think that is the way to go. I’d leave the best players in their best positions.”

