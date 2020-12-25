| 5.3°C Dublin

'Ye may go and head in lads, there’s no cup' - The day Laois made hurling history... but didn't get the silverware

Billy Phelan, who captained the Laois minor hurling team in 1964, pictured with his medals board in the dressing room at Abbeyleix GAA grounds. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath Expand

Billy Phelan, who captained the Laois minor hurling team in 1964, pictured with his medals board in the dressing room at Abbeyleix GAA grounds. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Michael Verney

AS sure as night follows day, the presentation of silverware comes following the conclusion of a final.

It’s a time-honoured tradition in the GAA, but what happens when there is no cup to be handed out?

It doesn’t seem fathomable that such a situation could arise in Croke Park with the GAA eyes focused squarely on Leinster hurling final day, but that’s exactly the scenario that played out in 1964.

