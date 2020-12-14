THE Limerick players may not get an opportunity to parade the Liam MacCarthy Cup in front of their adoring public between now and the next time ribbons carrying the colours of the competing counties are attached to it and it’s displayed on the Hogan Stand podium on All-Ireland final day.

Adherence to public health guidelines is likely to keep the coveted cup under lock and key for the first few months of the new year and, by then, the work in defending all three titles that they amassed over the last few weeks will have begun again. Once that starts all thoughts of 2020 will quickly fade.

But it’s already less than seven months from the projected, but yet to be confirmed, date for the All-Ireland hurling final next July, too little time for the rest to catch up. Limerick have pushed on that far ahead of the rest that the prospect of a double celebration next summer is more probable than possible at this point.

Comprehensive

Of course, it’s easier said than done and it’s quite the standard that they have set for themselves. But the quick turnaround presents an opportunity to hammer home their growing dominance that’s too good not to exploit. So comprehensive have they been in 2020 that they’ve left the rest without even the crutch of a ‘what if’ to fall back on.

That brewing dominance was more than just a suspicion last year when they tore Tipperary apart in the Munster final with their best performance as a team, until last Sunday, before the shock and awe of Kilkenny’s opening 20 minutes in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, and then their good fortune not to concede a ’65 at the end derailed them.

But over the last few months, the scale of Limerick’s improvement since 2018 has become more apparent with another peak reached last Sunday that can sustain them long into 2021.

The reconfiguration of their defence to absorb the losses of Mike Casey and Richie English has been one of the strongest acts of faith from a management team in recent years, comparable to the conviction Brian Cody has shown in setting out his teams for replays in the past.

Ask Tomás Ó Sé: Live subscriber only Q&A

Mayo vs. Dublin. Ask Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé for his views on the next instalment of this epic rivalry. Register here

Dan Morrissey to full-back, Barry Nash to corner-back and Kyle Hayes to wing-back all had knock-on effects further outfield, but if anything they have strengthened Limerick’s defence and given a dimension that hasn’t been there in the past with Hayes’ running power and overlapping to join attacks, something they didn’t have previously.

Moving Cian Lynch to centre-forward has only shifted his brand of sorcery a little further upfield and has taken nothing from the most potent and influential line there is in the game right now.

With their style of play, putting the ball methodically through the lines, Limerick’s half-forward line has become a fulcrum that is showing on the scoreboard.

Expand Close Tom Morrissey (left) and Gearóid Hegarty celebrate Limerick’s victory. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Morrissey (left) and Gearóid Hegarty celebrate Limerick’s victory. Photo: Sportsfile

Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey provided 0-12 of the 0-30 from play in Sunday’s All-Ireland final but for six more scores one of this pair or Lynch was responsible for the final assist. That amounts to 60pc of their All-Ireland final tally working its way through one line. And that only accounts for their influence in finishing or giving the last pass.

It was the same in the semi-final against Galway when 17 of their 27 points were either scored or sourced from this trio, Morrissey hitting 0-6 (including one free), Hegarty supplying four and Lynch two in addition to five other assists.

Overall, Limerick’s starting half-forwards have contributed 0-42 (Hegarty 0-20, Morrissey 0-16, Kyle Hayes 0-3 v Clare, Lynch 0-3) from the 2-101, they scored from play in the 2020 championship, almost 40pc. By comparison to any other team, that’s quite the return and dependence but symbolic of how hurling has changed.

Read More

Naturally, there’ll be an instinct to draw a comparison with the Dublin footballers with the capacity to dominate and there are a few parallels with a strong squad, a well-resourced backroom team, a sponsor who is generous and has a very genuine interest in sport and the game going well in his native county and structures that incorporate an academy through which some of the current squad have progressed and is likely to be the template for the future.

But Limerick still has a population ceiling and a wider suite of potential rivals, with Tipperary and Galway particularly well placed in the coming years to make a mark.

Of course, things can come against them. They’ve been able to absorb the losses at different points of the season of Casey and English to cruciate ligament tears but if the same unfortunate fate befell one of their titans, the impact might be a whole lot different.

Abrasive

And the more abrasive elements of their style are likely to come under greater scrutiny in the months ahead. Collectively, their physical power overwhelms teams but they can play on the edge and quite a little bit over it too with some careless uses of the hurl quite apparent, especially in the last two games.

But it’s hard to imagine that their enthusiasm will wane over the coming seven months or that they’ll have to make too many changes. Maybe Graeme Mulcahy, first off in the last two games, could come under more pressure from Peter Casey as they look for a more potent inside threat where Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan can make improvements. And their bench may not pack the same punch as 2018.

A Limerick team has never retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup. They’ve been to back-to-back finals in 1973/’74 and four in a row between 1932 and ’35. This team has positioned itself to break that barrier now. The hurling world is their oyster.