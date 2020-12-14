| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

World Limerick's oyster as quick turnaround presents opportunity to hammer home growing dominance

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball

Limerick players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Limerick players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland SHC final victory over Waterford at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Sportsfile

THE Limerick players may not get an opportunity to parade the Liam MacCarthy Cup in front of their adoring public between now and the next time ribbons carrying the colours of the competing counties are attached to it and it’s displayed on the Hogan Stand podium on All-Ireland final day.

Adherence to public health guidelines is likely to keep the coveted cup under lock and key for the first few months of the new year and, by then, the work in defending all three titles that they amassed over the last few weeks will have begun again. Once that starts all thoughts of 2020 will quickly fade.

But it’s already less than seven months from the projected, but yet to be confirmed, date for the All-Ireland hurling final next July, too little time for the rest to catch up. Limerick have pushed on that far ahead of the rest that the prospect of a double celebration next summer is more probable than possible at this point.

Related Content

Privacy