Winning an All Ireland medal at golf would be really cool

Galway hurling legend Jason Flynn loves his golf and he’s got big plans for when he retires

But if he wasn’t bracing himself for the clash of the ash at headquarters and another bruising encounter with the Cats, Jason Flynn would be out on the pristine fairways at Portumna Golf Club looking to get his handicap down to single figures.

​1 How’s your golf? It’s okay. I’m probably limited at the amount of time I can play but after COVID I got back into golf a lot more. I would have played a lot as a junior at Curra West Golf Club, which is closed now. If I had more time, I’d definitely improve at it.

2 How did you get started in the game? When I was nine or 10 and I only lived about three or four kilometres away from Curra West and it would have been a bit of fun away from hurling and GAA. I really enjoyed casually getting out and having a bit of craic with some friends at 10 years of age.

3 Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why? Like most hurlers, it would be the driver. We all think we have a big strike and a natural kind of feel for a golf club and a ball. So it would be the driver for me anyway. I think we all like to give it a good whack though sometimes we need to tame it down a bit.

4 Links or parkland? Why? I actually prefer parkland. It comes from playing Portumna. I really fell in love with the course. I’ve played a lot of links courses but I just find them very challenging. I suppose I’m a parkland golfer and I find it fairer and easier to find your golf ball. Whereas with links, you are dealing with a lot of different elements. Parkland is more fair for the likes of me anyway.

5 When were you happiest on the golf course? Getting out to meet people after COVID was the big one for me. My friends and my girlfriend play as well and that’s when I made myself love golf again. Getting the grá back was the thing. There was no day in particular but I was golfing three or four days a week, or even five days a week when we were allowed out in twoballs and threeballs. I was lucky enough I was quarantined in my girlfriend Roisin’s house and they all play golf so we were able to get some great fourballs together as we were from the one household.

6 Who was your sporting hero as a kid? I suppose for me I would have admired hurlers and the likes of Henry Shefflin. He’s our manager at the moment and then Joe Canning, they were two I looked up to big time and they played in similar positions to me.

7 Name a rival or opponent you especially admire and why. It’s nearly ten years ago I played my first game for Galway against Kilkenny in Tullamore in a replay and Jackie Tyrrell came back and marked me that day and I remember it was a lesson learned. He was very aggressive and a lot more physical than I was. I was only 18 or 19 at the time and he was relentless. He always had his hands on me and he was always there. I found it hard to get out from under him. So it was a good lesson for me as a young player. It was surreal marking him and I always consider him one of my toughest opponents. It was a good lesson learned.

8 What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? Yeah, I’d love to get down to a single figure handicap after I retire from intercounty hurling. I’m limited with the amount of time I can play and when you get a bit older, you are trying to mind the body and train on top of it. So it would be great later on to get on a few teams in Portumna and maybe win an All Ireland medal to go with the hurling one. That would be cool.

9 Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue. I’d have to say Tiger Woods and Niall Horan from Mullingar. And I’d bring my girlfriend Roisin along as well. She’d love to play with the likes of Niall and Tiger. And it would have to be Augusta, wouldn’t it.

10 What are the proudest moments of your career to date? The easiest thing to say would be winning an All Ireland in 2017 but just being able to play for Galway was my dream growing up. Getting to fulfill that ambition for me and my family and my club Tommy Larkin’s was a massive thing. The All Ireland is obviously the pinnacle but just getting the chance to represent my club, my family and my county is what I always wanted to do as a young kid.

11 If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be? One I regret was when we played Limerick in an All Ireland U21 semi-final in 2015. It was my last year at Under-21 level and I had won a Minor and we got beaten. We had a good Galway team but that game is one I’d love to play again.

12 If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. I’ve been to Adare Manor for the JP McManus Pro-Am but I’ve never played the course. It’s amazing and somewhere I’d love to play.

13 What’s your favourite par three? The 18th in Portumna. You always look forward to playing it. You hit from a high tee to a new green now, which is much fairer than before so that’s the one.

14 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf. As I am getting older and more mature, I want to enjoy my hurling more now that I have the chance.

15 What’s your most treasured possession? The first thing you’d save if there was a fire (after family of course). I have a dog at home I treasure dearly. His name is Bubba and he’s named after Bubba Watson.

16 If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? My short game. I have a good strike of a ball but I need more experience on and around the greens. I’d only be a rookie in that regard.

17 Who is your favourite golfer of all time? I always would have had an eye on Tiger Woods. I watched him growing up and he was the main man. Watching him win the Masters again a couple of years ago was surreal.

18 What’s your idea of perfect happiness? When everyone in my family is happy and healthy. And I love to travel as well and get in the sun. So a combination of those two would be ideal.