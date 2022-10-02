Willie Dunphy fires 1-5 as Clough-Ballacolla cruise to Laois SHC hat-trick

Willie Dunphy produced a man-of-the-match display with 1-5 as Clough-Ballacolla completed a famous Laois SHC three-in-a-row with a comprehensive defeat of Camross at O'Moore Park this afternoon.

Last year's Leinster finalists, managed by Tipperary's Declan Laffan, were rarely troubled as Dunphy and captain Stephen 'Picky' Maher shared the bulk of the scoring load with 1-15 between the Laois stars.

It was all action from the off with Dunphy having a goal chance for the reigning champions inside two minutes and while he was denied by Tadgh Doran, they quickly settled into their stride.

Maher hit their opening three scores and with Camross wasteful when a couple of goal chances fell the way of Ciarán Collier, the favourites opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Dunphy was on-song in front of the posts while Camross were reliant on placed balls from Zane Keenan with a hat-trick of frees from the former Laois star seeing them get within one point, 0-8 to 0-7.

With things getting feisty and referee Patrick Phelan letting the game flow despite some dubious tackling, it was all Clough-Balacolla from there until the break as they reeled off 1-5 without response.

Dunphy expertly finished to the net in the 26th minute after a lovely pass from Kevin Mulhall and they pushed on until the break with Maher in top form up front as they opened up a nine-point half-time lead, 1-13 to 0-7.

Camross raced out of the blocks upon the resumption and hit four-in-a-row to bring the deficit back to seven points, 1-15 to 0-11, but Clough-Balacolla sensed the warning signs and hit the next five points to put the game to bed.

Clough-Ballacolla continued their dominance from then until the final whistle with substitute Jordan Walshe, who only returned from a serious hamstring injury in recent weeks, having a fine cameo off the bench with two points from play as they eventually prevailed by 11 points.

SCORERS – Clough-Ballacolla: S Maher 0-10 (5f, 0-2 ’65), W Dunphy 1-5 (0-1 sideline), S Bergin 0-3, K Mulhall 0-1, C Dunne 0-1, J Walshe 0-2, W Hyland 0-1, R Broderick 0-1

Camross: Z Keenan 0-8f, T Keyes 0-2, G Burke 0-3, D Mortimer 0-1, D Gilmartin 0-1

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA – C Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; L Cleere, R Broderick, T Delaney; K Mulhall, A Corby; R Phelan, W Hyland, S Bergin; C Dunne, S Maher, W Dunphy.

Subs: J Walshe for Mulhall (40), J Dwyer for Dunne (53), P Brennan for Hyland (57), M Hennessy for Bergin and B Corby for Cleere (both 60)

CAMROSS – T Doran; D Duggan, A Collier, J Phelan; E Dowling, E Gaughan, L Burke; O Phelan, D Palmer; T Keyes, Z Keenan, G Burke; D Delaney, C Collier, M Dowling.

Subs: D Mortimer for Delaney (39), L Delaney for O Phelan (44), D Gilmartin for Burke (54), R Tyrrell for J Phelan (55), M Collier for L Burke (59)

REF – P Phelan (Castletown)