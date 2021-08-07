Will Cork's blistering pace be enough to burn Kilkenny's All-Ireland ambitions?

It takes one to know one. Ben O’Connor was one of the flyers on a team of thoroughbreds – the last Cork hurling team to be first past the All-Ireland post, 16 long years ago.

He looks at today’s Cork and can spy obvious similarities that go beyond the tactical fingerprints of Donal O’Grady, who has rejoined the Leeside brains trust this season.

Perhaps even more than O’Grady’s original speed machines, Kieran Kingston’s crew have pace to burn. And, so far this summer, they are leaving scorch marks everywhere.

“There’s pace all over the field,” says O’Connor. “Look, people are putting one and one together when they say Donal O’Grady is in, but it’s a combination of everything.

“You have the players with the pace now, and Kieran saw an opportunity to get Donal involved.

“The players are buying into it; Kieran bought into it; Donal O’Grady is definitely buying into it … and look, at the moment, they’re using it and getting lots of goal chances.

“It’s a good few years since Cork were getting three or four goals in games – and this present Cork team are able to get goals like that every day they go out. And they’re not taking all their chances either.”

How many goals? Twenty-four in eight games – 18 in their five league outings (albeit seven against Westmeath inflated that figure) and six in their three SHC outings.

Three of those came against Clare, including an electrifying run and execution off the stick that left no less a marker than Rory Hayes chasing Jack O’Connor’s exhaust fumes.

O’Connor almost repeated the trick against Dublin a week later; but, soon after, wing-back Tim O’Mahony took up the baton, galloping around Liam Rushe on a 50-metre slalom that culminated in a finish that Patrick Horgan would have been proud of.

But that was then, that was Dublin – and this is Kilkenny.

* * * * *

Tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final fascinates on so many levels, partly predicated on the historic rivalry, bordering on enmity in the noughties, but equally so because of the collision of styles and strategies.

Cork’s running game eventually came good against the Cats in 2004, after which O’Grady signed off as manager. But Brian Cody is still there, and no manager has been more adept, over time, at altering the dynamics of a contest to suit his own team and to unnerve the opposition.

So, will it be a case of Cork’s unstoppable force, in the guise of O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robbie O’Flynn, O’Connor and Shane Kingston, meeting Kilkenny’s immovable object?

“They’re quick,” acknowledges John Meyler, who promoted O’Mahony, O’Flynn and O’Connor during his two-year stint as Cork manager (2018-’19), “but I’m sure Cody will be sitting down and trying to figure out how do you stop quick men? There’ll be a wall built in Croke Park on Sunday.

“And, in the last year or two years, Kilkenny have changed the way they’re playing. They’re knocking it around at the back now whereas in the old days Tommy (Walsh) would have got the ball and just driven it up the field. Now they’re more measured, they’re more calculated.”

Ben O’Connor’s take? “Last Saturday against Dublin, you see the corner-back and full-back doubling up on Jack O’Connor. But they were still standing five yards off him because they were afraid to get too tight – and if they got too tight and he got around them, it was a certain goal.

“Kilkenny are fairly tactically aware, so they’re not going to stand off and give Cork all the room that they have been getting in some of the other games … but I still think, if Cork keep doing what they’re doing and keep doing it well, that pace kills .”

Back in his own playing pomp, in tandem with his brother Jerry, O’Connor formed the fastest ‘twin engine’ in hurling. Their team had other notable athletes, like Tom Kenny, Timmy McCarthy. Brian Murphy, Wayne Sherlock and Joe Deane.

“Just because Joe was a bit smaller, they didn’t take any notice but Joe was fierce fast off the mark as well. The first three metres are in your head,” says Ben.

Seánie McGrath (who retired at the end of 2003) was “lightning altogether”, while Cathal Naughton (who graduated to senior in ’06) was similar to Jack O’Connor with his acceleration from a standing start.

The other Seánie McGrath was Cork’s physical trainer back then and, according to O’Connor, they were “ahead of the curve” in their focus on speed and agility work. And that’s the key: there is far more to pace than the fickle notion of being born with it.

“You treat speed as a skill,” says Pat Flanagan, the former Irish sprint champion whose training CV includes All-Ireland football success with Jack O’Connor in his adopted Kerry and, in hurling, stints with Michael Ryan in his native Waterford and with ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett in Laois.

“If somebody says to you, ‘Oh, you’re innately fast and you can’t get much faster’, that’s not true.

“If you break speed down and think of the Olympics at the moment, there’s mechanics to movement, and then there’s reaction and acceleration and speed maintenance and speed endurance. So, speed is a number of different things. If you train for all of those, people get faster – it’s automatic, they have to.”

Flanagan has just retired from Munster Technological University (previously IT Tralee), where he lectured in exercise science and adapted physical activity. He has worked with myriad Gaelic athletes who boasted different elements of speed, from retired Kerry footballer Tom O’Sullivan who was “lightning fast over a short distance” (ideal for a corner-back) to Galway’s Michael Donnellan (at IT Tralee ) who possessed that rare “fifth gear” ability to go even faster when you’re already running hard.

He looks at how Cork and Waterford hurlers have embraced similar systems to utilise the speed in their ranks, and likewise Limerick “with some of their big half-back athletes .”

“You practise being fast. And maybe that’s what Cork are doing now,” surmises Flanagan, who describes speed in today’s game – even more so hurling than football – as “almost the be-all and end-all now. It’s very difficult to stop a player at speed coming at you.”

* * * * *

But will it be enough for Cork tomorrow? You reel off the usual speed suspects (O’Mahony, Fitzgibbon, O’Flynn, O’Connor, Kingston) and Ben O’Connor adds two defenders, Seán O’Donoghue and Mark Coleman, as no slouches either. John Meyler name-checks Conor Cahalane as “probably one of the quickest of them all in a straight line” before citing the rookie bench artillery of Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly.

“It’s very difficult to stop a guy coming at speed who has a jink,” Meyler adds. “Jack O’Connor has a lovely sidestep, Tim (O’Mahony) has a kind of an outrageous sidestep. So, it’s putting those things together and there’s an awful lot of rugby – All Blacks play – in it.”

But he warns: “Speed in one way is not enough. You need speed, skill, physique, and then you need the mental thing.”

Moreover, Kilkenny are “masters of playing hurling” however the game unfolds, “whether you play it fast, slow, wide, up, down, in the air or on the ground.”

Meyler still tips Cork to “shade it”, as does O’Connor, who says: “Against Kilkenny you never know, but if I had to put a bet on tomorrow morning I’d say Cork are going to win.”

Maybe even in a sprint finish.