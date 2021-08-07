| 14.3°C Dublin

Will Cork's blistering pace be enough to burn Kilkenny's All-Ireland ambitions?

Cork are a team blessed with speed to burn, but will pace alone be enough against Kilkenny?

Jack O'Connor of Cork takes on James Madden of Dublin during the All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Ben O'Connor in 2011. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

It takes one to know one. Ben O’Connor was one of the flyers on a team of thoroughbreds – the last Cork hurling team to be first past the All-Ireland post, 16 long years ago.

He looks at today’s Cork and can spy obvious similarities that go beyond the tactical fingerprints of Donal O’Grady, who has rejoined the Leeside brains trust this season.

Perhaps even more than O’Grady’s original speed machines, Kieran Kingston’s crew have pace to burn. And, so far this summer, they are leaving scorch marks everywhere.

