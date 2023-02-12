Wicklow’s Diarmuid Masterson sinks Tyrone with late show

Wicklow hurlers just held on for a three-point win over a battling Tyrone in their tie at Echelon Park, Aughrim, yesterday.

This win was crucial for Wicklow to stay in the race for promotion.

Tyrone had shown their ability with victory against London in Round 1 and were looking good after half-time as they assumed a two-point lead, with Wicklow struggling for rhythm.

Luckily for the home side, who began their campaign with a 10-point defeat to Meath, they got their mojo back just in time and three late points by star wing-forward Diarmuid Masterson snatched the victory.

Wicklow’s next outing will see them welcome London to Aughrim in two weeks’ time, while Tyrone will look to get their campaign back on track away to Sligo.

Scorers – Wicklow: D Masterson 0-6; L Evans, C Moorehouse 0-2 each; G Weir, P Doyle, A O’Brien (f), S Germaine, P O’Toole 0-1 each. Tyrone: M Little 0-7 (6f, 1 ‘65); L Devlin, CJ McGrourty 0-2 each; S Duffin 0-1.

Wicklow – C McNally 6; B Kearney 7, A Kavanagh 8, L Evans 7; E Byrne 6, J Henderson 6, M O’Brien 6; L Maloney 6, P Doran 6; G Weir 5, P Doyle 5, D Masterson 8; M Lee 6 D Maloney 5, A O’Brien 5. Subs: C Moorehouse for Doyle (14), S Germaine for Weir (h-t), P OToole for A O’Brien (h-t), M Murphy for Lee (52), S O’Dowd for Maloney (65).

Tyrone – C McElhatton 6; O McKee 6, R Devlin 7, T Morgan 6; R Slane 6, C Kearns 7, C Devlin 7; SP McKernan, 7 B McGurk 7; CJ McCourty 6, C Grogan 6, S Duffin 6; M Little 8, L Devlin 7, L Dunphy 6. Subs: A Crossan for McKernan (44), F Devlin for Dunphy (66).

Ref – K Brady (Louth).