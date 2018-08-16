Galway are hoping to claim back-to-back All Ireland titles when they take on Limerick in Croke Park on Sunday but irrespective of the result, this could be the greatest Tribesmen side of all time.

Galway are hoping to claim back-to-back All Ireland titles when they take on Limerick in Croke Park on Sunday but irrespective of the result, this could be the greatest Tribesmen side of all time.

Why Joe Canning launched defence of his team and why this could be the greatest Galway side of all time

Following their semi-final replay win over Clare, captain Joe Canning claimed his side's character was questioned in certain elements of the media.

"We showed great character," he said. "We were only behind once overall in both matches I think. And we didn't get a lot of respect during the week I think from media and such. Our character was questioned, I thought."

And speaking on Independent.ie's GAA podcast, The Throw In, the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan explained why Canning chose the words he did and added that there is a case to be made for this Galway team being the greatest the county has ever produced.

Read more here:

"If you go back to the 2012 final, bear in mind they took Kilkenny to a replay in 2012, and in the second game Joe Canning had a shot that came off the butt of an upright in Croke Park. Kilkenny went straight down and got a goal," said Hogan.

"In this group of players, there is probably going to be eight starters who played in 2012, probably 12 who played in 2015 when they just didn't come out for the second half.

"The reason Joe Canning was probably very defensive after the victory over Clare in the replay when he talked about not getting the respect they deserved is because they feel they have almost reinvented themselves as players.

Joe Canning hits sideline cut against Clare

"I think there is a fair point to be made that, regardless of what happens on Sunday, they are nearly the greatest Galway team we have seen.

"Galway played in four successive All Ireland finals between 85 and 88. To do that they played 10 Championship games. Two of those were quarter finals against Kerry and London so it's incomparable what this team has done.

"They are now 13 unbeaten in Championship games and what they have shown us is that when they are on the ropes, they keep going.

"I think Clare will have a regret from the semi-final replay that they didn't bring in Aron Shanagher earlier because within five seconds he had a point. In the next four or five minutes they hit three or four wides and then we had that famous incident where Skehill saved and Shanagher put the ball against the post.

"They brought on Shanagher in the 64th minute and he caused chaos in there.

"But Galway have players like Joe Canning who if you remember in the 69th minute of the game, a side-line cut in a game when his team were on the ropes and he steadies his team. It's phenomenal what these guys are doing.

"I think they have shown a character that has put to death all the notions that they were flaky because that's what was thrown at them in 2012 when they lost the replay to Kilkenny. That was thrown particularly in 2015 when they just didn't come out for the second half, against Kilkenny again.

"Since then there has been a steely edge to them."

Listen to the segment from six minutes:

Online Editors