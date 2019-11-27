'Where's the weak link? There is none' - Jake Morris has 2020 vision to break into Tipperary squad

Sixteen goals in eight games this summer speaks volumes of their attacking threat and Morris pays great tribute to Eamon O’Shea for their goalscoring instincts.

O’Shea's attack-minded coaching and their ruthlessness in front of the posts is perfectly illustrated by Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan – who hit a goal a game in this year's championship – and Morris has enjoyed “learning from the best”.

"Eamon O’Shea has a big part to play in that sort of mindset of goals. He’s always drilling it into your mind: goals, goals, goals. He’s an unreal coach, he's so intelligent," Morris said as UPMC were announced as official healthcare partner to the GAA/GPA.

"The feeling you get from scoring a goal, it’s different to anything else. It’s something Seamie and Eoin Kelly would always be preaching about. As you can see from Seamie, his first thought in his head is, ‘Can I score a goal from this?’

Séamus Callanan of Tipperary, left, and manager Liam Sheedy with the Liam MacCarthy cup a the homecoming

"After that he’ll take the point if he has to. A goal energises a team, it’s a massive shift in energy. You get massive energy yourself as a team and you’re kind of stealing energy from the other team. It’s nearly more than a three-point swing."

It has been a whirlwind year for the Nenagh Éire Óg attacker, claiming senior and U-20 All-Ireland titles in the same week, and he’s hoping for more of the same next season.

Nailing down a starting place under Liam Sheedy for 2020 after some impressive cameos this year is high on his priority list but the 20-year-old UL student knows that will be easier said than done surrounded by a star-studded attack.

GAA Newsletter

"Where’s the weak link? There is none. ‘Bonner’ (Patrick Maher) will be back early February, he’s going to come back as hungry as ever and make it more competitive again. But that’s what you need," he said.

"You need lads pushing each other, that’s what makes a good team a good team – without it you are at nothing really. We have it in Tipp."

Next year will also see league and championship clashes against his old boss Liam Cahill and Morris admits it will be strange to see his former underage manager donning the bainisteoir bib with Waterford.

“Him and Mikey Bevans are a brilliant manager and coach and they work very well together. They’ll have Waterford in a good place. They’re nearly father figures for me and a few of the other lads who have won three All-Ireland medals under their management. It’s weird but, like anything in life, you move on.

“I have great respect for the two of them and they respect us. But the two of us will go at each other in the first round of the Munster Championship, that’s hurling. You can’t take it away from them, it’s an unreal opportunity for them.”

Online Editors