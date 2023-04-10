‘Where do we want to be in two weeks?’ – John Kiely unconcerned about any league hangover for Limerick

It's chalk and cheese when comparing Limerick's league form to last year and that is by design, with Treaty boss John Kiely insisting that striving for early-season silverware was a big part of their 2023 plans.

Limerick were under a bit of a cloud last year heading into the Munster SHC after a League campaign which yielded just one victory - their final game against Offaly - but they have been at the pitch of things from the off this year.

They had 11 points to spare over Kilkenny in yesterday's Division 1 decider - it could have been double that margin had they been more clinical in front of the posts – and Kiely felt that the stars aligned to really go after silverware before their provincial campaign.

"We’re moving a little bit better than we were this time last year. This time last year, there was no question answered really as such. It was only subsequently that we managed to pull it together and get it right," Kiely said.

"But every year is different and I’ve always pointed this out, no two seasons are the same. They all bring their own story. We just felt this year that this was right for us because we had a lot of players (who) finished their (club) championship early.

"It felt good to us to go back training in December and get some work done at that time. Obviously, the players had an appetite for it. We managed it very well the way we worked it with the players who were playing with clubs that went on a bit longer in the season.

"Hence, we’ve managed to maintain a good freshness in the group. I think that’s reflected in our performances. If you asked me where I wanted to be right now at this stage of the season, we’re there. The next question is where do we want to be in two weeks?"

Kiely feels that hurling's standard bearers will have to up it once again when their assault on a fifth Munster crown in succession kicks off against Waterford on Sunday week, with the Galbally clubman expecting a cut-throat round-robin series.

"The question will be asked, whether we’ve got the answer now is the next thing. It’s up to the players to respond to that question when it will come. I’ve no doubt it will come. In two weeks, it will come, guaranteed," he said.

"There’s an incredibly tough Munster championship coming up. If you were to look back on the last three or four, you’d have to say this is possibly the most competitive one.

"There’s a lot of teams that can hurt you very badly, very quickly if they’re given the opportunity. That’s not lost on us. We have two weeks' work to get done before the first round against Waterford and our focus is very firmly going in that direction."

A health warning came with Waterford's league success last year under Liam Cahill, given their subsequent provincial flop, but Kiely doesn't look at it in those terms.

"Talk to me in two weeks. Listen, if you were to think like that, you’d do nothing. How will this be interpreted? If we’re not successful on the 23rd, it will be because our performance isn’t good enough, it won’t be because we played the league and won the league.

"It will be because we didn’t play well enough. That will be that. End of story. And nobody will convince me otherwise.

"And I think if you ask Liam Cahill, he’d tell you the same thing.

"Just didn’t perform well enough when it came to the championship, having won the league, so it’s up to us to take today’s performance and see if we can raise the bar ourselves. Play better. That’s the challenge now for the boys to answer."

There were no celebrations within the squad as all attentions turn to the Déise clash, for which Kiely hopes to have a full deck to pick from despite the absences of Declan Hannon (flu) and Kyle Hayes (muscle strain), as well as Mike Casey's second-half substitution.

"Declan just has the flu and had it all week. He'll be fine next week and back in training. Kyle just got a minor strain on Tuesday night that didn't respond well earlier in the week, he could have played today, but obviously, that wouldn't be a wise decision," Kiely added.

"He'll come back in next week and train. Mike came off with an HIA, so he's being assessed, he got a bang over underneath the stand in the first half. He appeared to be absolutely fine initially, but subsequently developed some dizziness, so we got him off."