| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘When they make me a professor of amateur psychology, the body language of Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin will be my first module’

Philly McMahon

We can’t really know if there is bad blood between the Kilkenny greats, just from a handshake, but the fact he is managing a real threat to Cats’ ambitions could be seen as a betrayal

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the match at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) tells his brother Fredo that he knows it was him who betrayed him in a scene from The Godfather Part II Expand
Eugene Branagan Expand

Close

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the match at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the match at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) tells his brother Fredo that he knows it was him who betrayed him in a scene from The Godfather Part II

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) tells his brother Fredo that he knows it was him who betrayed him in a scene from The Godfather Part II

Eugene Branagan

Eugene Branagan

/

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the match at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I was working in the gym late last year when I passed by a woman sitting in reception. As soon as she copped me, I could tell she fancied a chat. Big Dubs fans, she said. Has been all her life. Gutted about losing to Mayo.

Now I was fairly pissed off about it myself, to tell the truth, but I couldn’t get a word in edgeways – and that was only the start of it.

More On All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

Most Watched

Privacy