When taking part matters most

Stand by for the weirdest All-Ireland hurling championship ever. One which takes place in winter rather than summer and is played in empty stadiums and where the big question is not who'll win it but whether it will finish at all.

It might not even get started. Between moves to Level 4, doomy pronouncements by Government ministers and the news that players have tested positive for Covid-19, the build-up to next weekend is charged with foreboding.

The news from Wexford underlines how difficult it is to apply normal standards of prediction to this championship. All teams face the possibility of having a number of players suddenly ruled out of a match. Given the narrow margins between the two sides, their hopes can be wrecked by circumstances beyond their control.

The interrupted and attenuated nature of the campaign also poses difficulties in terms of analysis. How much weight can be given to league form with so many months between that competition and the championship?

Then there's the question of how players will react to the strange circumstances which have obtained since inter-county activity ground to a halt in March. A lot will depend on how effective managers have been in preparing their teams psychologically for the current unprecedented scenario.

Some teams may benefit from the changes. The shortened championship structure may help an ageing Tipperary team who might not have fancied another Munster round-robin dogfight. Others will suffer. A Cork side used to drawing inspiration from the game's largest and loudest band of supporters has lost that weapon from its armoury.

It would all seem to make forecasting an even more inexact science than usual. All the same, Limerick seem the obvious candidates to win the latest All-Ireland hurling final since Dublin beat Cork in the 1924 decider on December 14.

Given the county's unparalleled record for shooting itself in the foot there was speculation as to whether the shock of last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat might cause the team to unravel. Yet Limerick's reaction has been superb and they were imperious in winning all five league games before the shutdown.

Playing within themselves they nevertheless furnished plentiful glimpses of the huge physicality and pace which make them the most punishing of all teams to play against. The impression was that John Kiely had got them right again.

The team seems more than the sum of its parts which is saying something considering the excellence of those parts. The big irresistibly hard-running half-forward line of Tom Morrissey, Kyle Hayes and the constantly improving Gearóid Hegarty seems to epitomise Limerick's style of play. A fine defensive unit includes in Seán Finn and Diarmaid Byrnes two of the best backs in the game.

Cian Lynch has few peers as a midfielder and the extravagantly gifted Aaron Gillane seems on the brink of a season which could confirm his status as one of the game's elite forwards. Wise selection in the league campaign has given Kiely extra options with the rejuvenated Seamus Flanagan and David Dempsey knocking on the door.

What's not to like? They've never been entirely convincing at full-back and last week's loss of Mike Casey won't help. But if Limerick maintain their focus it will take a very good team to beat them.

A team like Galway for example. The Tribesmen's shock early exit last year followed by the departure of Micheál Donoghue and some internecine skirmishing has led to them being largely written off. There are questions over appointing a manager like Shane O'Neill when the county is replete with successful underage and club bosses.

Yet only two years ago Galway went into the All-Ireland final against Limerick looking like a team with the potential for sustained dominance. Things have gone awry since that defeat but it's worth remembering that even last year their loss to Dublin had been presaged by a terrific win in Nowlan Park.

The way they closed the initial league stages with impressive wins over Cork and Tipp suggested a team poised to put last year's disappointment behind them.

Tipperary showed last year how the desire to make amends can drive a really good team to great things. Some of the Galway players are so long on the scene it's easy to forget how young they are but Conor Whelan is just 23, Cathal Mannion 25, Pádraic Mannion and Dáithí Burke both 27.

These are some of the best players in the game and Galway also possess the best player of all. The main factor in last year's early exit was the absence of Joe Canning. At 32, the Portumna man says he's running out of time yet Henry Shefflin won a Player of the Year award at 33 and Canning is the only modern hurler who can compare to the Top Cat. There is surely one more glorious campaign left in the Portumna man.

A repeat of the 2018 decider between Limerick and Galway may be on the cards. But what of last year's finalists? Both will be serious contenders, Kilkenny perhaps more so than Tipp. The Cats' run to the final last year suggested a team on the up having recovered the ability to win close games which had deserted them for a couple of seasons.

Conventional wisdom held that a Kilkenny renaissance would be hampered by a lack of outstanding young talent. But Brian Cody has actually brought his team back by getting big performances from older players. TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly are playing better than ever, while the evidence of the league suggests Richie Hogan's race is far from run.

The league also saw encouraging signs that Ger Aylward, an All-Star forward in 2015 who'd slipped into obscurity since a cruciate ligament injury the following year, may be returning to his best. There are good youngsters too, Billy Ryan, Adrian Mullen and John Donnelly took significant steps forward last year, while Huw Lawlor and Conor Browne looked like solutions to previous problems at full-back and midfield.

Kilkenny may not be quite as good as Limerick or Galway but Cody's team don't necessarily need to be the best to win an All-Ireland. There or thereabouts can suffice. No-one gets more out of the resources at his disposal.

Another old dog for the hard road, Liam Sheedy, showed his mettle by steering Tipperary to ultimate glory last year. He can certainly do that again. At some stage Tipp will produce a blistering spell of attacking hurling which makes everyone else seem anaemic, not least because the immensely exciting Jake Morris will be joining in the fun with Seamus Callanan, John McGrath and Jason Forde.

The one reservation might be that this is a team with a lot of miles on the clock whose athletic deficiencies were exposed last year by Limerick in the Munster final and Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-final. That relative lack of pace makes them vulnerable against a full tilt Galway or Limerick. But they do have the ability to run up the kind of totals which cancel out defensive shortcomings.

Waterford, with their exciting young forwards, might be a decent dark horse. Liam Cahill was a bold and excellent choice as manager and the league suggested there will be no repeat of the virtual no-shows of last year. They should at least be entertaining, though a lot will ride on the ability of Austin Gleeson to return to something approaching his 2016 Hurler of the Year form. The signs were good in the Waterford championship.

While Cork and Wexford have their partisans, their best chances may have departed in the 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland semi-finals respectively.

Both will suffer from the lack of supporters while the nature of this season may also tell against a side like Wexford whose fitness is a major strength. Pat Horgan will be as peerless as ever but a league where Cork had by some distance the worst defensive record suggests the Glen Rovers man's work will once more be in vain.

Clare were so far behind Limerick and Tipperary last year it's hard to have any great confidence in them. Yet the evidence of the league was that Brian Lohan has tightened them up defensively while Tony Kelly's return to form is a boost not just for the Banner but for the game as a whole. You never quite know with Clare.

Dublin's great leap forward against Galway was followed by the great reverse against Laois and their league form did little to suggest they've got back on track. Laois deserve the honour of opening this most long-awaited championship on Saturday.

The real crack starts when Limerick play Clare the day after. The week after that sees Cork facing Waterford and Wexford meeting Galway. These are riches for a hurling-starved populace with the potential to greatly shorten the winter.

So it's incumbent on everyone to keep the show going as long as possible. Players will do their bit and if county boards are asked to forfeit a game in the interests of the championship continuing they'll have to do so. These are not normal times.

Croke Park have their part to play too. There can't be a repeat of what happened with the club championships where the Management Committee unilaterally cancelled games because of social media pressure. The GAA should be guided by Nphet rather than Twitter.

Fans too have a responsibility. That video of yourself and another ten lads in county jerseys going mad in some beer garden might seem like harmless crack. But it could end up being used against the game you love. We're lucky to even have the prospect of the championships. Let's not screw it up from our end.

If there is an All-Ireland hurling final on December 13, everyone will be a winner. In the 2020 championship it really is the taking part which matters most.